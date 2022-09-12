EastEnders pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

In a touching moment at the beginning of tonight's episode (12th September), Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Denise Fox (Diane Parish) and Kathy Beale (Gillian Wright) stood in The Queen Vic to talk the Queen.

BBC soap EastEnders has paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her death last week.

"God bless her," Kathy started, before Denise realised: "She's been there our whole lives - it's like she's everything I've ever known."

"We've all lost our nan," said Linda. "She dedicated her entire life to serving us."

The trio shared memories of Queen Elizabeth II, including when the now King Charles II and the Queen Consort, Camilla, visited EastEnders for the Platinum Jubilee.

"Long live the King," the trio exclaimed, before explaining that the show would go on - teeing up tonight's action which includes Kat Slater and Phil Mitchell's anticipated wedding.

Before the reception, due to take place at The Vic, Linda explained she was going to go to Buckingham Palace to lay some flowers and pay her respects - something thousands in the UK have already done,

Linda carefully placed a smiling photograph of the Queen next to the Queen Vic bust, asking the pub's beloved namesake to "look after her".

The Queen passed away last Thursday, 8th September 2022. A statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed the news, saying: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

In the days that followed, King Charles III was proclaimed as the country's new monarch in an historic ceremony.

