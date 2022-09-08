Her reign featured plenty of historic milestones and personal challenges, from her coronation on 2nd June 1953, to 1992's annus horribilis and her most recent Platinum Jubilee, which celebrated her remarkable 70 years on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96 after 70 years on the throne.

The Queen has often taken centre stage on the Radio Times, with the monarch featuring on the magazine's covers more than anyone else.

To pay tribute to the beloved royal, we have combed through the archives to put together a gallery of some of her most memorable covers, including her very first in 1947, in which she appeared alongside the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh at the royal wedding.

As well as that first milestone cover, there are plenty of other momentous occasions celebrated. Her state visit to The Netherlands in 1958 was the cover for Radio Times' 138th issue, while she was featured alongside her son Charles 11 years later as part of a feature on Richard Cawston's historic documentary film.

In July 1976, a shot of the Queen in her garden with her beloved dogs promoted BBC documentary The Queen's Garden, while the 30th anniversary of her coronation was celebrated with a colourful portrait in 1983.

More recently, her Platinum Jubilee in 2022 was also commemorated with a cover and a special souvenir issue, which delved into her 70 years of service.

Scroll through the gallery below to reflect on Queen Elizabeth II's extraordinary reign, as seen on the covers of Radio Times across the years.