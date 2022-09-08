Queen Elizabeth II was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, having ascended to the throne in 1952, and was a beloved representative of the UK and Commonwealth.

Heartfelt tributes from stars across the entertainment industry have been paid to Queen Elizabeth II, who has passed away at the age of 96 .

Her Majesty was also a lifelong supporter of the arts, and her coronation was the first to be broadcast on television.

Kay Burley was one of the first figures in the world of TV and entertainment to pay tribute to the Queen, saying: "Long to have reigned over us. May she forever rest in peace with the Duke of Edinburgh, the love of her life. The Queen was 96."

Alex Mahon, Chief Executive of Channel 4 shared: "On behalf of Channel 4, we are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen and our thoughts and condolences are with her family and the whole country. For over 70 years, she has united this nation, supporting the right of everyone to have the opportunity to succeed and celebrating the rich diversity of our communities."

Astronaut and author Tim Peake commented: "A remarkable woman. Thank you Ma’am for a lifetime of service and dedication. A sad day and our thoughts are with the Royal Family."

BBC sports presenter Gary Lineker added: "Such a terribly sad day. Her Majesty The Queen has died. A truly remarkable woman who served her country with dignity, loyalty and grace. A comforting ever present in the lives of most of us. Rest In Peace, Your Majesty."

Actor Eddie Marsan tweeted: "You were marvellous. Well done and thank you. RIP Ma’am."

A statement was issued by Buckingham Palace on 8th September 2022, saying: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."