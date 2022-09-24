Janine Butcher to leave EastEnders as star Charlie Brooks quits

The actress returned to her iconic role as villainess Janine Butcher in 2021 after an absence of seven years.

However, after 18 months back in the role it has been revealed that Janine will bow out in the New Year.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Brooks revealed that she was originally only due to return for one year but extended her contract after a further storyline was proposed to her.

Brooks said: "I was only ever due back to EastEnders for a year, but when [exec producer] Chris Clenshaw presented me with his idea for the story, I couldn’t say no to staying a little longer."

She added: "I’ve had an amazing time, as I always do when I go back. But as always with Janine, she probably should not outstay her welcome — for everyone’s sake."

The BBC declined to comment further when approached by RadioTimes.com.

Since her return last year, Janine’s storylines have focused on her custody battle for her daughter Scarlett Butcher and a love triangle with Mick (Danny Dyer) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Janine and Linda clash over Mick in EastEnders BBC

Recent storylines have seen Janine announce that she is pregnant with her and Mick’s child just as he was poised to reconcile with his wife Linda.

Janine previously was responsible for a car crash involving a drunk Linda who she later abandoned at the scene and framed her as being responsible for.

Fans will have to wait and see if Janine will be exposed before her departure but her daughter Scarlett is already suspicious.

Danny Dyer is also set to bow out from his role as Mick Carter towards the end of the year.

EastEnders airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

