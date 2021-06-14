EastEnders favourite Janine confirmed to return to Walford after seven years

Walford residents better watch out, because Janine Butcher is rolling back into the square after seven years MIA.

Played by Charlie Brooks, Janine’s scheming and explosive feuds have given viewers some of EastEnders most dramatic moments, including the iconic scene in which she pushed her husband Barry off a cliff – or, if we’re being honest, more of a rolling hill – to his death in 2004’s New Year’s Day episode.

Janine was last seen in 2014, when she headed to Paris to pick up her daughter Scarlett. The pair’s whereabouts have been unknown since, but Scarlett is also set to return to the square – and we have no doubt the mother-daughter will bring plenty of trouble and drama along for the ride.

Speaking of her return to EastEnders, Brooks said: “I am beyond excited to be slipping back into Janine’s shoes and returning to the square. The time feels right and I can’t wait to find out what she’s been up to for the last seven years! She is and always has been SO much fun to play. Feels a bit like coming home. It’s good to be back.”

Janine’s sudden reappearance will likely send shockwaves around Walford and with enemies to boot around every corner, trouble will no doubt follow her back to E20.

Jon Sen, EastEnders’ Executive Producer, added: “Janine is one of EastEnders most iconic characters who is loved, and often despised, in equal measure by viewers and all those in Walford.

“Charlie’s portrayal of Janine over the years has created some of EastEnders most memorable moments and we are all really excited to see Charlie bring her incredible portrayal of Janine back again. We have lots of drama in store for Janine, in fact it may be wise for some of the residents of Walford to invest in some slip on shoes.”

