The pair have set up home together in recent weeks, with Janine and daughter Scarlett (Tabitha Byron) moving into The Queen Vic with Mick, his young son Ollie and Mick's unimpressed mum Shirley (Linda Henry).

It's the moment we've all been waiting for - or perhaps dreading. EastEnders has revealed a first-look image of Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) officially proposing to pregnant partner Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) .

But while Janine basks in her happiness, viewers know that it can only be a matter of time before her lies are uncovered. Star Dyer is leaving his popular role as Mick at the end of the year and Brooks will also be resting her wicked alter ego once more after her current storyline comes to an end.

Janine doesn't deserve kind-hearted Mick, having played a huge part in destroying his once strong marriage to Linda (Kellie Bright) and even framing Linda for drink-driving. Still, it seems that Janine's pregnancy wasn't part of her game plan - and Mick was stunned over the news.

The couple decided to keep their baby before heading off to visit Mick's other children for a 'family holiday'. But soon they will arrive home together, and despite the fact that Mick and Linda clearly still love each other, Mick will end up getting down on one knee to ask for Janine's hand in marriage.

Will Janine say yes? Do we even need to ask?

The real question is, will the wedding even go ahead before Mick's upcoming exit, or will he have a change of heart and declare his love to Linda? Or might he discover exactly what kind of woman he's marrying just before the crucial moment?

EastEnders airs these scenes on Monday 7th November at the usual time of 7:30pm on BBC One.

