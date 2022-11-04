However, for EastEnders fans it can only mean one thing: the soap's annual dramatic Christmas storyline and, at the same time, the long-teased departure of Danny Dyer's Mick Carter .

The Queen Vic landlord has been seen around Albert Square for the past nine years, with Dyer making his debut in 2013, but ever since the announcement was made that he would be leaving fans have been fervently guessing as to how his character would depart.

Now, the fans have had their say, and in an exclusive RadioTimes.com Twitter poll a whopping 47.7 per cent of respondents said they think Mick will be killed off.

This makes Mick's death easily the option fans think will be the most likely exit for his character.

Of the other options in the poll, 25.2 per cent of respondents thought Mick would be leaving the square in a taxi, 21.9 per cent of respondents thought he would go missing and just 5.2 per cent thought Mick would be going to prison.

The prospect of Mick biting the dust certainly fits with what we know so far. Last month The Sun published photographs seeming to show the character's final scenes, which saw a car go over a clifftop and Mick seeming to jump over the cliff into the water below.

Also seen filming was Kellie Bright as Linda Carter, who appeared to be covered in blood - certainly an ominous sign.

Earlier this week, the soap released its first look at scenes set to see Mick officially proposing to his pregnant partner Janine Butcher, still seemingly unaware that she played a huge part in destroying his and Linda's marriage.

