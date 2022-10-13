Kat has softened towards her ex-husband in recent days as she assisted him in throwing a mock wedding for a lady called Joan (Carol MacReady). But before the ceremony got underway at The Queen Vic, Kat noticed that Joan's friend and fellow care home resident Cecil (Adrian McLoughlin) harboured feelings for Joan.

Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) had a twinkle in his eye in tonight's EastEnders (13th October), as he grew more certain than ever that he and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) are destined for a romantic reunion.

So Kat ordered Alfie to fix things and help bring them together. Alfie began to piece together all the conversations he had shared with Joan, and finally made sense of the situation. He decided to help Cecil with a romantic gesture, and as the ceremony began, Alfie supported Cecil as he asked Joan to marry him instead.

Jessie Wallace as Kat Slater in EastEnders. BBC

Alfie's encouragement paid off, and with Joan and Cecil now happily together, the day ended on a high note. And when Kat praised him for his efforts to put things right, Alfie was thrilled.

This seems to have given him fresh hope for the future with Kat, despite the fact that she is currently engaged to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As Alfie assured Kat that, just like Joan and Cecil, he would wait until he's old and grey to be with her again, is he setting himself up for a fall? Or might Kat be on her way to falling in love with him all over again? We've already seen the hints that she isn't quite as over Alfie as she makes out.

EastEnders previously teased that Alfie would include Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) in his plans to win back Kat's heart, but the landlady does seem to be enjoying his company as he works alongside her at the pub. With Linda still very much in love with her ex-husband Mick (Danny Dyer), could she and Alfie console each other over their lost loves?

Or, will Alfie refocus his efforts on Kat? He might want to watch out for Phil when he returns to Walford!

Read more:

EastEnders airs on BBC One on Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.