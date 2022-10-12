Kat has remained firm in her decision to turn Alfie down as she confirmed her commitment to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), but the more she's around Alfie, the more obvious it's becoming that old feelings are beginning to resurface.

There were signs that Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) could be softening towards ex-husband Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) in tonight's EastEnders (12th October).

After his disastrous attempts to win her back, Alfie pledged to be just friends - only for Kat to learn that he was about to get married! But her guard dropped when she joined Alfie to visit his bride, an elderly lady called Joan (Carol MacReady).

How will the big day end? BBC

Kat was soon agreeing to attend Alfie and Joan's mock wedding as she suggested they held the event at the Queen Vic. And when Alfie popped by the launderette, where he was teased by Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf), he was floored to see Kat all dressed up in her finery for the ceremony.

As he complimented her, Kat's face betrayed her conflicting feelings for Alfie.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When he left, Sam pointedly reminded Kat about Phil, while Kat was left to ponder her situation. At the pub, meanwhile, Alfie wondered what was delaying Joan's arrival as he playfully called her to announce that he might stand her up for an amused Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Eventually, Joan showed up in her wedding dress - but as Kat chatted to Joan's old friend Cecil (Adrian McLoughlin), she clocked that he was very much in love with Joan, who he had known for 53 years!

Alfie was oblivious as he introduced Felix Baker's (Matthew Morrison) alter ego Tara Misu to conduct the ceremony, but Kat soon intervened. Pulling Alfie aside, she told him that it couldn't be more obvious to anyone with eyes that Cecil was smitten with Joan. Ordering Alfie to fix things, she marched away.

More like this

Will Alfie be able to unite Joan and Cecil? And will Kat face up to how she truly feels about Alfie?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.