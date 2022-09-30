EastEnders' Kat Slater disappointed after Alfie makes grave mistake

The course of true love never did run smooth, and Alfie knows he'll have to work hard on EastEnders to win back the love of his life, who's currently engaged to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Anyone expecting a quick reconciliation between Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) will have another thing coming.

In a bid to impress Kat, Alfie drops by with a room full of flowers - what more could a girl want?

While Kat's initially very shocked - and admittedly pleased - her excitement is short-lived when she finds out where the flowers really came from...

With the pair getting further and further apart by the day, is it really over between Kat and Alfie?

Alfie tries to impress Kat on EastEnders.

Elsewhere this week, it's been a tumultuous week for the Slater family following the arrival of Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier).

Freddie tries to bond with the man he thinks is his father, Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) - and to be fair, they have got on well.

However, in Wednesday's episode, Freddie's world came crashing down around him when he found out Billy wasn't his biological dad after all.

What will Freddie do now he knows the truth?

