The Radio Times logo

EastEnders fans think Kat should reunite with Alfie

You had your say!

Alfie (Shane Richie) tries to impress Kat (Jessie Wallace) with flowers in EastEnders.
BBC
By
Published: Monday, 10th October 2022 at 7:30 pm
Subscribe to Radio Times magazine and get 12 issues for £1

The love triangle on EastEnders between Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) has certainly got the nation talking.

Advertisement

At present, Kat and Phil are engaged to wed. They did try to get married before, but a catastrophic set of circumstances meant they chose to delay their happy day. Needless to say, the wedding's still on.

But if Alfie had any say, Kat would be firmly by his side, and he's been trying desperately with a series of bizarre - and sort of sweet - gestures to win her back.

Whether he will succeed or not is up for debate, but one thing that isn't is who readers think Kat should be with.

In a poll conducted by RadioTimes.com, a whopping 81.6 per cent of readers think Kat should reunite with her partner, Alfie.

Only 18.4 per cent think she should stick with her fiancé, Phil.

A couple of responders actually thought she should be with neither, considering Alfie and Phil both have some quite considerable faults.

As for who she will end up being with, that's anyone's guess! Fans will have to stay tuned to EastEnders to keep up with the latest.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content