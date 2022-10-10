EastEnders fans think Kat should reunite with Alfie

At present, Kat and Phil are engaged to wed. They did try to get married before, but a catastrophic set of circumstances meant they chose to delay their happy day. Needless to say, the wedding's still on.

The love triangle on EastEnders between Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) has certainly got the nation talking.

But if Alfie had any say, Kat would be firmly by his side, and he's been trying desperately with a series of bizarre - and sort of sweet - gestures to win her back.

Whether he will succeed or not is up for debate, but one thing that isn't is who readers think Kat should be with.

In a poll conducted by RadioTimes.com, a whopping 81.6 per cent of readers think Kat should reunite with her partner, Alfie.

Only 18.4 per cent think she should stick with her fiancé, Phil.

A couple of responders actually thought she should be with neither, considering Alfie and Phil both have some quite considerable faults.

As for who she will end up being with, that's anyone's guess! Fans will have to stay tuned to EastEnders to keep up with the latest.

