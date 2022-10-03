EastEnders' Balvinder Sopal teases Suki's reaction to Ravi's deception

Although Suki struck Ranveer over the head - an act she committed in self-defence after he tried to sexually assault her - the man was not actually dead. When Suki left the flat, Ravi (Aaron Thiara) discovered that Ranveer was still alive as the latter issued a menacing threat.

Suki Panesar is currently harbouring the huge secret of the murder of Ranveer Gulati (Anil Goutam) in EastEnders - but there's one crucial fact that she is unaware of.

Ravi lashed out and soon became a killer, but he is currently hiding this from Suki, who is traumatised by what she has done. Viewers are now left wondering how long it will be before she finds out about Ravi's horrifying deception, and star Balvinder Sopal, who plays Suki, hints at the explosive fallout.

"I can’t wait for it to crash and burn!" she says. "It will be apocalyptic – a war will break out when Suki finds out."

In the meantime, though, Sopal gives us an insight into Suki's attitude towards Ravi.

"Suki is dubious about Ravi because it’s a weird space they are in. The two of them have been involved in a murder and cover-up, and he has helped her greatly, so she feels like she’s indebted to him, but there’s something not quite right about him."

Suki is struggling in EastEnders. BBC

Indeed, Ravi is hiding more than one secret from Suki, as it has been revealed that he is the son of Suki's husband, Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry).

As Suki remains oblivious, she is just trying to keep Ravi happy.

"He seems to exert his control and power over her, and I think Suki is playing along because she doesn’t want to rock the boat and upset him," Sopal continues.

"It’s a heavy thing she’s carrying, and he’s the only one who knows, so they have something in common, and they are drawn together. But Suki feels she doesn’t want to be in his orbit; but has to because he’s the only one she can talk to."

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Although Ravi seems to be exhibiting all the signs that he takes after his father, Sopal is keen to praise co-star Thiara, who plays him. But she adds that Suki's attitude towards the kind of betrayal Ravi is guilty of won't be pleasant!

"Aaron Thiara is a wonderful actor, and I love the spontaneity of doing scenes with him. We are having loads of fun discovering what Ravi and Suki mean to each other. Suki can’t handle betrayal - that’s literally somebody stabbing her through the heart."

More like this

Will Ravi underestimate Suki, setting the stage for the mother of all showdowns when she learns the truth? You'll just have to keep watching to find out!

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.