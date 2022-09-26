Will EastEnders' Suki Panesar confess her secret to suspicious Eve?

The character has been left troubled since an altercation with family friend Ranveer Gulati (Anil Goutam) ended in his death, after Ranveer tried to sexually assault Suki . But what Suki doesn't know is that when Ranveer's son Ravi (Aaron Thiara) arrived to take charge, Ranveer wasn't yet dead.

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) is close to confessing her secret to love interest Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) after tonight's dramatic episode of EastEnders (26th September).

Alone with his father, Ravi was under threat, and he struck the killer blow before disposing of the body. Ravi then took steps to keep tabs on a vulnerable Suki, all the while keeping quiet on his true role in what happened.

Suki is feeling the pressure of her secret. BBC

Suki left her flat in the middle of the night and was found wandering around the Square in her nightdress by Eve, who grew increasingly concerned about her. Eve immediately took Suki to her daughter Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha), and the trainee GP brought her and Eve to the surgery to get to the bottom of what was wrong.

As Ranveer's wife Doctor Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity) arrived, she asked why the place had been unlocked at such an early hour. Ash decided to give Suki some time alone with Nina, telling Eve she hoped that this might help Suki open up.

Nina gave Suki some sleeping pills, and Eve took Suki home to a very worried Ravi who was attentive as he quizzed Suki on how she was feeling. Suki coldly pointed out that killing someone had done this to her but still, Ravi didn't reveal his own guilt.

Meanwhile, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) spotted Suki's son Kheerat (Jaz Deol) on the market and introduced himself. He then asked after Suki, referencing the earlier incident. But Kheerat had no idea and he approached Ravi, only to be told that Suki has started sleepwalking and he had simply forgotten to bolt the front door.

But Eve continued to worry for the woman she cared for so deeply, and she returned to see Suki. Declaring that she knew something was seriously wrong, Eve told Suki that she knew she wanted to talk to her, and refused to leave unless Suki spoke up.

Will Suki decide to tell Eve everything, and will Ravi's lies ever be exposed?

