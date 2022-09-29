EastEnders airs bombshell as Ravi Gulati is the son of Nish Panesar

Nish is the estranged husband of Suki (Balvinder Sopal), and has spent the last 20 years in prison for murder. The character had only been referenced on-screen until now, with actor Chowdhry making his long-awaited debut as Ravi visited him in prison.

An explosive secret was unveiled to EastEnders viewers tonight (29th September), as Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) was revealed to be the son of newcomer Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) .

Ravi is already embroiled in another dramatic storyline, as he killed the man who raised him, Ranveer (Anil Goutam), before allowing Suki to believe that she was responsible for the death.

This week, Suki buckled under the pressure of her secret, while her son Kheerat (Jaz Deol) investigated the sudden disappearance of Ranveer.

Ravi and Kheerat are actually half-brothers. BBC

Ranveer's wife's Nina Gupta's (Hersha Verity) lack of concern turned out to be because she was well aware of the truth, as she urged secret lover Ravi to reveal his true identity.

Tonight, Ravi held a birthday party for son Nugget and manipulated Suki's children into attending. Kheerat eventually joined them, but he was left more suspicious than ever by Ranveer's absence. Ravi dismissed Kheerat's questions once more, and Suki was given a welcome boost when Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha), Vinny (Shiv Jalota) and Kheerat stayed for a drink with her.

But Kheerat clashed with Ravi yet again, leading to a tense atmosphere. As Ravi slipped away with Nina, he headed to the prison to visit Nish. The two men discussed Kheerat's persistent attitude, and Nish assured Ravi that he would soon be a free man and could easily put Kheerat back in his place.

During the conversation, all suddenly became clear - Nish is also Ravi's father, and the Panesars have no idea!

With Kheerat's rivalry with Ravi very much playing a role in this storyline, how will the former feel when he discovers that the man he detests is actually a member of his own family?

The clan are sure to learn the truth one way or another, but the question is how? And given what we've already heard about Nish and the way he treated Suki before his incarceration, what kind of destruction will he bring to her life and the lives of their oblivious children?

