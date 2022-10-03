6 EastEnders spoilers next week: Nish Panesar arrives in Walford

Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) receives a surprise visitor in the form of a mystery woman who exposes a secret that he hasn't shared with Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), while Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) and Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) find that young love is far from smooth sailing. Also, Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) admits that she is struggling financially - can she get the help she needs?

The Panesars are joined by patriarch Nish (Navin Chowdhry) next week, giving the rest of the clan a shock. It comes just as his estranged wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) finally give in to their feelings for each other. Meanwhile, Nish's secret son Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) makes his presence felt.

Here's everything you need to know about EastEnders from 10th - 13th October 2022.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Nish arrives after being released from prison

Nish greets son Vinny. BBC

Following his recent visit to see his father in prison, Vinny (Shiv Jalota) is shocked when he is told that Nish will be released that very day. When Nish later arrives in Walford and greets Vinny, the latter is sent into a fresh panic. But what has sparked Vinny's dilemma?

We know that the Panesar offspring haven't been aware of Suki's true history with Nish, and Vinny came face to face with his dad for the first time in years when he paid him a visit after some persuasion from Ravi. How will Suki react when she sees Nish again, and will his children learn some big secrets about him?

2. Passion for Suki and Eve

Suki gives into her feelings. BBC

Stacey spots Suki rudely dismissing Eve while in conversation with Kheerat (Jaz Deol). Later, Eve is unimpressed when wife/best mate Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) tells her she has set up an online dating profile for her, matching her with a date who is coming to The Albert. During the date, Eve and Stacey bump into Suki and Ravi, and a protective Stacey makes it clear that Suki must stay away from Eve.

But when Suki later takes a business meeting with Harpreet, who implies that Suki sacrificed her morals to work with him, Suki panics and rushes away. Eve sees that Suki is distressed and sneaks away from her date to comfort her. With Eve's support, Suki takes control of the meeting and plans to fly to Mumbai. Later, Suki thanks Eve and the pair share a passionate kiss.

More like this

As the week continues, Eve tries to persuade Vinny, Kheerat and Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) to support Suki, but whatever transpires leaves Suki hurt. As Eve follows her home, they give into their feelings once more - but will their happiness last?

3. Ravi makes his mark

Ravi continues to manipulate those around him. BBC

Seeing Suki's agitated state, Ravi suggests that he should take the meeting with Harpreet in her place, but she insists she will be fine. Later, Ravi overhears Stacey mention that her young daughter Hope's birthday party has been cancelled. He offers to host the party at Walford East, and it's clear that he is hoping to make a good impression on Stacey despite her relationship with his half-brother Kheerat.

For weeks, Ravi has been manipulating Suki over the murder of Ranveer (Anil Goutam), urging her to bury her guilt - but it's Ravi who should be feeling guilt-ridden, as he is the true killer. With Ravi now harbouring two huge bombshells, how long will he be able to contain them?

4. Who is Alfie marrying?

A woman arrives to remind Alfie of his promise. BBC

Alfie has been hoping to win back Kat ever since he made his way back to Albert Square, and he is encouraged by some words of wisdom from Kat's nephew Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier). Alfie then plans a grand gesture to win back her heart, with Freddie helping him with an elaborate flower display for Kat. But soon, she learns where they have come from and things take a turn. Alfie apologises and insists that their friendship is more important, but as Kat joins Alfie for a drink, she is stunned when a woman arrives at The Vic to remind Alfie that his wedding is tomorrow!

As Alfie tries to explain that Megan is not his fiancée, he offers to take Kat to meet his real bride-to-be. Soon, preparations for Alfie's 'wedding' are in full swing, but as events spiral, Kat pushes Alfie to fix the mess he has made. What exactly has he done, and who is he supposed to be marrying? Can this be any more awkward than the time he almost committed bigamy after failing to obtain a divorce before marrying Kat? Watch this space!

5. Amy and Denzel's romance faces obstacles

The teens have grown close lately. BBC

Amy and Denzel decide to bunk off school to be together, but they are mortified when they are caught out by Chelsea. Amy begs Chelsea not to tell Jack, who has arrived home early, and Chelsea covers for Amy as Denzel makes a secret exit. But detective Jack is quick to spot that something is amiss (funny, as he never usually has much success in his police work!). Meanwhile, Denzel is questioned by Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker). Denzel is forced to reveal that he has feelings for someone, and Patrick gives him the idea to buy Amy a gift.

Denzel chooses a phone case with an added personal touch and tells Amy he'd like them to be exclusive. But the pair are interrupted by Davinder 'Nugget' Gulati (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury), Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) and Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall), who mock Amy when she announces that she is with Denzel. Amy and Denzel are left hurt and embarrassed, and they now feel under pressure from their friends about Denzel's gift and what it means. Will they be able to overcome the mean-spirited teasing?

6. Chelsea's money worries

Chelsea's stress worsens. BBC

An anxious Chelsea feels she can't ask mum Denise Fox (Diane Parish) for help with money as she receives yet more bills. But later, she has to admit to using Denise and Jack's washing machine because she can't afford to have her broken one fixed. Concerned, Jack offers her some money - but soon he has to explain that he can't give Chelsea any more financial help.

When Denise arrives, Jack suggests that Chelsea should rent out the rooms in her house. Denise is left annoyed by their sudden closeness, but will she find out the reason? Might Chelsea pluck up the courage to confide in her mother over her problems?

