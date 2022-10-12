When a woman, Megan (Jennifer Biddall), arrived at the Queen Vic earlier this week to remind Alfie that he was about to get married , his ex-wife Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) was shocked.

Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) surprise wedding gets underway in tonight's EastEnders , and the BBC soap has released these new images as a first look of the occasion.

But as Alfie insisted on bringing Kat to meet his bride at a care home, revealing that Megan was a nurse there, Kat became convinced that Alfie was plotting to con the elderly woman, Joan, out of her savings. However, the truth was far simpler and rather heartwarming.

How will the big day end? BBC

Alfie had actually been visiting the residents for quite some time and learned that an unwell Joan had never had the chance to enjoy her own big day. So, this wedding would be a mock version especially for her. Back in the Square, Kat suggested that they should hold the ceremony at the pub instead - before handing Alfie the earrings that Joan had been admiring all day.

Now, as the special day arrives, Alfie and Kat discover that Joan's friends from the care home are hiding a secret. But what is it, and will it derail the wedding? And will Alfie's gesture help to win Kat over?

He has spent the past few weeks attempting to win her heart, despite the fact that Kat is engaged to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden). But with Phil away, and Kat unimpressed to learn that her fiancé has been in touch with his own ex, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), perhaps Kat will find herself falling for Alfie all over again?

The readers of RadioTimes.com certainly hope so, with our exclusive poll concluding that fans prefer the feisty character with Alfie rather than her current beau.

EastEnders airs Alfie's unconventional wedding tonight from 7:30pm.

