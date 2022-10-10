EastEnders reveals Alfie Moon's big secret in wedding cliffhanger

Ever since he returned to Walford , Alfie's priority has been to win back soulmate and ex-wife Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace). But his attempts to impress her have been an utter disaster, not to mention the fact that Kat is set to marry Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) mysterious secret was seemingly revealed in tonight's EastEnders (10th October), as a woman arrived at The Queen Vic to remind him that he's "getting married tomorrow!"

Tonight, Alfie enlisted the help of Kat's nephew Freddie (Bobby Brazier) as he decided to woo Kat with a room full of flowers - but having used Jay Brown's (Jamie Borthwick) job as a funeral director to get the flowers, we could all see where this was going!

Kat (Jessie Wallace) and Alfie (Shane Richie) had a tense exchange in EastEnders. BBC

Kat was already stressed out as she dealt with the aftermath of Phil fleeing the Square. And after speaking to DCI Keeble (Alison Newman), who had a message for Phil, Kat walked into the Slater house where Alfie presented her with his floral tribute.

But Kat soon spotted a card with someone else's name on it, and shamed Alfie for his ridiculous antics, putting him well and truly in his place.

However, there was a moment of redemption as Alfie gently laid his soul bare to the woman he loves. He handed Kat a rose as he relayed all the things he adores about her, before declaring that he would rather have her friendship, just as he had all those years ago, than not have her in his life at all. Kat said nothing, but it was clear that his words had touched her.

When she saw Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), the latter wasted little time in telling Kat that Phil had been in touch with her. Kat was furious that Phil had contacted his ex before her, and she stormed away and ended up going for a drink at The Vic - where she knew Alfie was back working behind the bar.

The punters had just finished laughing at Alfie's failed plot to win Kat's heart when she walked in. Alfie then made a show of welcoming Kat, and she seemed to be enjoying the attention until a visitor interrupted with some surprising information.

Billed on the credits as Megan (played by former Hollyoaks star Jennifer Biddall), the woman called Alfie by name before reminding him that his wedding was the very next day!

Kat stared him down as Alfie looked on, shocked. But who is Megan, and has Alfie been living a double life since his homecoming?

