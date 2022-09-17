EastEnders teases fresh hope for Kat Slater and Alfie Moon reunion

Alfie turned up at the most inconvenient time possible for Kat , as she was all set to head to the church and marry fiancé Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden). Alfie was baffled and amused as Phil shared a kiss with Kat and she promised to deal with Alfie and meet Phil at the altar.

There could be hope on the horizon for Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), who has returned to EastEnders with the goal of reconciling with ex-wife Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace).

Alfie just could not understand why this couple are together - and, at times, neither can we! But Kat was in no mood to hear him out and sent him on his way.

Unfortunately, Bert and Ernie, the twin sons of Kat and Alfie, had other ideas as they stowed away near Alfie's canal boat. Kat boarded the boat as she tried to get the boys to come with her, and just as Alfie conceded that he had to let Kat go, the engine spluttered and they were all left stranded on the canal!

Alfie tried to convince Kat not to marry Phil. BBC

By the time they got back to dry land, Kat and Phil decided not to go ahead with the ceremony - yet. The wedding has been postponed, with Alfie left disappointed as his attempt to kiss her ended in a slap.

But as Alfie settles back into Walford in upcoming scenes, it seems that Kat may be happier to see him than she wants to admit.

When Alfie sets up a stall in the market, he tries to raffle off his boat. Kat is unimpressed as he reveals this is all part of his plan to win her back. Although she turns him down once more, Kat can't help but smile as she watches cheeky charmer Alfie back in action.

When Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) instructs Alfie to clear up the unlicensed stall, Phil is thrilled. But as Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) invites Alfie to stay with her, Phil and Kat are annoyed to see him moving in. Phil soon grows insecure over Alfie as he tells Kat that he overheard his declaration of love.

How will Kat respond? Will she admit that her feelings for Alfie are still very much alive, or stick with Phil despite her ex being so close by?

Whatever happens, it's clear there is unfinished business between Kat and Alfie, who became one of EastEnders' greatest love stories when their relationship began two decades ago.

