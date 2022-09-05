Meanwhile, Frankie Lewis (Rose Ayling-Ellis) makes the decision to report the man who harassed her; while Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) resorts to theft during the local festivities. Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) has her eye on Finlay Baker (Ashley Byam) - but her boyfriend Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) is left furious when he spots them together.

Just as Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) is preparing to become Mrs Mitchell, her ex-husband Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) returns to Walford to try and win her back. He certainly does pick his moments - anyone else getting a serious case of déjà vu over Alfie's penchant for gate-crashing weddings? The bigger question is, will Kat choose Phil (Steve McFadden) or Alfie? And as Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) still harbours feelings for Phil, are these nuptials heading for disaster?

Here's what you can expect in EastEnders from 12th - 15th September 2022.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. It's the day of Phil and Kat's wedding

Phil waits for his missing bride. (BBC) BBC

The day of Phil and Kat's wedding begins on a promising note when Mo Harris (Laila Morse) surprises her granddaughter in typical style. The market traders then put on a celebration for the bride and groom ahead of the ceremony - but Kat's excitement doesn't last long as Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) casts doubt over her future with Phil.

A chat with Stacey (Lacey Turner) helps her put her fears to one side, but despite both parties wanting to go ahead, Phil is soon left anxiously waiting at the church as Kat is a no-show! While she has her ex to thank for this delay, Phil also has some issues to contend with. It's anyone's guess whether the pair will end up tying the knot, but who should win the top prize for derailing this Mitchell wedding?

2. But Sharon still loves groom Phil!

BBC

First up is Sharon, who, after a failed date recently, now wants to win Phil back. Her brother Zack Hudson (James Farrar) encourages her to speak to her ex, so Sharon visits Phil and gives him an old photo to remind him how good they were together. Are you sure about that, Sharon? Phil responds by telling her he is still marrying Kat, but Zack mishears a conversation involving Kat and inadvertently causes trouble when he assumes that Phil has chosen Sharon.

Kat confronts Phil, who assures her he loves her - but Kat decides to challenge Sharon, leading to a war of words between the two women. Later, she joins Shirley and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) in a toast to being rid of Phil. But her heart isn't in that declaration, and upon hearing that the bride isn't yet at the church, Sharon arrives for a final attempt to reunite with Phil. As she tries to convince him that he's marrying the wrong woman, will Phil be drawn back to Ms Watts?

3. While Alfie is on a mission to win back the bride

Alfie tries to convince Kat not to marry Phil. (BBC) BBC

Alfie's arrival shocks Kat, and she is unimpressed as he begs her to reconsider marrying Phil. After Kat puts Alfie in his place, Phil turns up and squares up to him. But Kat reassures her husband-to-be that she'll meet him at the altar. With Phil gone for now, Alfie tries his luck once more, and Kat forces him to leave.

But the drama doesn't stop there, as Alfie arrives at his canal boat to find that sons Bert and Ernie have snuck inside. He calls Kat, meaning that she has to head over in her wedding dress to get them which makes her very late! The twins refuse to leave, and things get even more out of hand as Alfie yet again tries to convince her that she's making the wrong decision for her future. Will Kat stand firm, or does she still love Alfie too?

4. Frankie reports her frightening encounter

Frankie takes action after her harrowing experience. (BBC) BBC

After she was followed home from a club and harassed last week, Frankie is encouraged by dad Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) to call the police. With the help of pals Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), Frankie agrees, and is supported by Mick as she gives her statement to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen). But when Jack explains that it will be difficult to secure a conviction, Frankie is upset and Mick feels helpless. She is even more angry when she spots Denzel and Nugget's interactions with an uncomfortable Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd).

As former stepmother Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) offers her support, Lola takes Frankie out for food at Walford east where they are hassled by some men. New co-owner Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) steps in, and Frankie begins to feel empowered to stand up for women after talking to Lola. She apologises to Amy for not stepping in for her, and at school, Frankie formally tackles the boys for their behaviour. Thanking Linda for her support, Frankie is glad to know she did the right thing. But will she get justice herself?

5. Freddie the thief

Freddie brings more chaos. (BBC) BBC

When Freddie offers to help Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) by finding a wedding hat for Janet (Grace), he somehow ends up stealing the wedding car instead - and Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) is in the backseat!

Billy panics when he realises what Freddie is up to, but the lad eventually returns with a hat as promised. Although it seems Freddie only has good intentions, it's clear he shares that mischievous streak with his great-nan Mo! Just how much more trouble can he get himself into?

6. Vinny's fury over Dotty and Finlay

Dotty cheats on Vinny. (BBC) BBC

It's always been known to viewers that Dotty doesn't share Vinny's romantic feelings for her, and next week their relationship collapses when she turns to newcomer Finlay. Dotty bonds with Finlay over their fathers, and he invites her for a drink. But Vinny sees them together and is left gutted, growing increasingly jealous of their developing connection.

As Vinny throws a punch at Finlay, his sister Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) offers some words of comfort. Vinny then tries to call Dotty, but is unaware that she is already sleeping with Finlay. The following day, Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) sees Dotty's 'walk of shame' and advises her to be honest with Vinny. Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) offers similar words of wisdom despite not knowing the situation, and Dotty tells Vinny the truth. Finlay tries to help, but Vinny throws Dotty out of the house. What will she do now?

Read more:

EastEnders airs on BBC One on Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm.

