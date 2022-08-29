EastEnders newcomer Freddie Slater is 'chaos and mayhem'

Son of Little Mo (Kacey Ainsworth), Freddie is back in Walford for the first time since 2006, when he was just a youngster.

There's a storm coming to EastEnders in the next few weeks when Freddie Slater (played by Bobby Brazier) arrives on Albert Square.

Now 18, he's on a mission to recconect with his father - something that will no doubt cause heartache for the teen when he realises his mother was raped by Graham Foster (Alex McSweeney).

Though he may cause mayhem when he arrives, Freddie has a heart of gold, even if he does get in trouble every now and then.

Speaking about what we can expect from Freddie, Executive Producer Chris Clenshaw told RadioTimes.com and other press: "A lot of chaos and mayhem!"

Expanding more on his character, Clenshaw added: "He's a bit of a cheeky charmer but he's definitely a bit of a lad. I call him a modern day lad. But he's also got this spiritual side."

Brazier commented: "He's not trying to prove himself as a bad boy, he's got a lot more depth to him."

"He kind of lives in the moment a little bit, he doesn't see too far down the road," Clenshaw said. "Therefore, he doesn't see the consequences of his actions so he gets himself into a lot of trouble quite often!"

Freddie will be in Albert Square this Autumn.

