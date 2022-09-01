Shane Richie has teased how his returning EastEnders character Alfie Moon will involve Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) in his plots to win back Kat Slater.

The character was last in Albert Square in January 2019 when he fled Walford after stealing money from Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) - which his wife Kat (Jessie Wallace) later returned.

However, Alfie will return to Walford to win back his former wife just as she is about to marry her new partner - Phil himself!

Now, Shane Richie has lifted the lid on his big return to EastEnders when speaking to RadioTimes.com and other outlets at a press event in Elstree last month.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When asked how he was persuaded to return to EastEnders, Shane Richie described how new executive producer Chris Clenshaw sold Alfie's return storyline.

He said: "Well, I'll tell you now. I was playing a drag queen at the time - it's all out there on social media - and I got a phone call from Chris and he was sitting in a darkened room, holding a cat. 'I’m gonna make her an offer you can't refuse.'

"We sat down, and he said: 'This is the idea of bringing Alfie back.' And then he sold it to me. He said, ‘Listen, we want the old Alfie. Because over the years there have been all very different Alfies, my favourite Alfie’s from 2002 to 2005.' And yeah, that’s the Alfie we’ve got back."

Richie also revealed that Clenshaw wanted to bring back Alfie’s flowery shirts, but Richie was less keen due to his age - until running into Tony Jordan, the man who created Alfie Moon, the Mitchells and the Slaters.

"He’s got a flowery shirt and the jacket and boots," recalls Richie. “So, Chris was selling to me and telling me the long-term storyline for Alfie - the old Alfie, the one who used to look after his Nana Moon and wore his heart on his sleeve and tries to make life everything but, you know, through his own innocence and naivety still gets it wrong."

Jessie Wallace as Kat Slater and Shane Richie as Alfie Moon in EastEnders. BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Richie also commented how Clenshaw understands how the soap only works with the "light and the shade", and Richie is happy to "come in and bring the light… if we can get Alfie doing up to his tricks and scams".

"Is he gonna get back with Kat? Can't say, you keep watching… and if you get that right then the drama is so much more dramatic."

The actor credits the "team effort, it’s collaborative," as he can discuss the stories with the scriptwriters and with the producers behind the scenes more than ever before.

"I’m happy to come and play the joker and all that because that means the drama is so much greater," notes Richie.

So, will Alfie get back together with his old soulmate Kat?

"20 years later, all the things that have happened to between Kat and Alfie, and there's still a spark," the actor reveals. "And this was clever, this is what [Clenshaw] created. So now Alfie's become Phil Mitchell’s almost-nemesis.

"And there are some wonderful scripts where Alfie is calling Phil - to his face - Mr Potatohead or Gru from Minions. And that is the only reason why Alfie knows he can get away with it, because he knows Kat is standing there and Kat won’t let anything happen to him while she’s in the room."

Jessie Wallace as Kat Slater and Shane Richie as Alfie Moon in EastEnders. BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

He continued: "So this is where, you know, we get the comedy and drama and yet, our Alfie still burns a candle for Kat. And he's trying to convince Kat that she feels the same.

"I've been on the show now six weeks, and my backside hasn't been home - and I’m playing some wonderful stuff with Kat and Alife, where you’re going: 'Will they? Won’t they? Oh no, that’s not going to happen…'"

Alfie will return to Walford as Kat and Phil's wedding day arrives in the week commencing 12th September 2022, but will he manage to put a stop to the nuptials?

Meanwhile, Alfie is not alone in wanting to halt vows being exchanged as Phil's ex-wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) also still carries a torch for Mr Mitchell.

Will the wedding of Kat Slater and Phil Mitchell go ahead?

Shane Richie, Jessie Wallace, Steve McFadden, and Letitia Dean in EastEnders. BBC

Additionally, in a tease of a future storyline involving the recently divorced Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Richie said: "Is Alfie using Linda to get to Kat?"

Fans will be more than aware that Linda is currently embroiled in her own love triangle as she pines for ex-husband Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) who is currently in a romantic relationship with scheming Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks).

Will Alfie prove a romantic distraction for Linda amid her heartache? Or could he become a more long-term romance as Mick departs the show later this year?

Fans will have to stay tuned!

Read more:

EastEnders airs on BBC One on Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.