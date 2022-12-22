EastEnders is gearing up to say goodbye to Danny Dyer as his character Mick Carter is leaving the Square — possibly for good.

Mick's exit is expected to be nothing short of dramatic and potentially fatal, as he's involved in a love triangle with his scheming fiancée Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) and his ex-wife Linda (Kellie Bright).

While a teaser anticipated Mick's life may be in danger after Janine's lies are exposed, Dyer revealed the soap had at least another ending planned for his final episode.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, the actor explained that another ending was originally considered for Mick.

Dyer teased: "I just wanted it to be a fitting end. So hopefully it is… there was an alternative end did to be fair, but we've not gone with that."

However, he was tight-lipped about what this alternate ending would have entailed, saying there "was no point…you won't get to see it".

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter, Danny Dyer as Mick Carter and Charlie Brooks as Janine Butcher in front of a clifftop for EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw interjected to explain that having different finales planned is common practice.

"There are always a lot of alternative endings as we do the development process," he said.

Whatever these final moments may be about, it seems fair to guess Mick will not have a smooth exit as both Dyer and Brooks are set to leave the soap. One thing is certain: Janine isn't one to go down without a fight, but will she drag Mick with her?

