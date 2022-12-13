In recent episodes, Janine (Charlie Brooks) discovered she's expecting a baby, which may just be the final nail in Mick and Linda's marriage coffin. At least according to Kellie Bright, who has been playing Linda since 2013.

EastEnders fans may want Linda (Kellie Bright) and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) to get back together, but Janine Butcher 's pregnancy may put an end to their romance for good.

"Linda's world has crumbled, it's in tatters, but I think she's resigned to it," she said. "From the moment she knew Mick and Janine were having a baby together, that was it because Linda knew Mick was never going to walk away from a child.

"The baby changes everything no matter what she thinks or says about Janine. Before the wedding, Linda had already let Mick go, but there is a shock and finality of Janine being the new Mrs Carter. That's what Linda has always been, so it's another turn of the knife."

The spark is still there between Linda and Mick. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Despite Janine continuously plotting against Linda, Bright is convinced her character's concerns won't be heard and that Mick's new relationship is destined to last.

"As far as Linda is concerned, Mick has made his decision," the actress said. "Linda has given him all the opportunities to back out and not go through with it, but she knows in her heart of hearts that because Janine is having his baby, there's no question he absolutely would."

However, Mick and Linda have history and nothing can change that, resulting in the two sharing several affectionate moments, much to Janine's chagrin.

Christmas family dinner over at Janine and Mick's. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In a desperate attempt to keep Linda away from Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith), who's returning in upcoming scenes, Janine invites her rival over for Christmas - an unexpected move that only conceals Janine's fears that Jada may admit she had been bribed to plant alcohol bottles in Linda's house.

Bright said of the invitation: "Linda wonders what on earth is going on. But then again, it's one thing inviting Linda in for Christmas lunch, but it's Linda's pub, and Janine can't invite her into her own pub!

"There's no way that Linda wouldn't have arranged to see Oli that day anyway. So as far as Linda's concerned, it's weird that Janine has invited her to Christmas lunch, but I think any time that she gets to be with Oli is a bonus."

