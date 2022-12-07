Jada's (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) last scenes in the Square, which aired in August of this year, were nothing short of dramatic. Her hasty exit means that a possible return for the character will see her own the past mistakes she so desperately tried to leave behind.

Christmas is a time for unexpected returns in soapland, and EastEnders may honour this unwritten rule by bringing back Jada Lennox.

In the summer, Jada agreed to do the dirty work for Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) in her scheming against her fiancé's ex-wife, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Jada complied with Janine's request to plant empty alcohol bottles in Linda's house and then to call social services on her. The inspection resulted in Linda and her daughter Annie being separated after a bruise was found on the baby's arm.

Wrestling with her own guilt, Jada confessed the truth to Sharon (Letitia Dean) but continued lying to Linda, who suspected Janine was behind this vile attempt at framing her. Threatened by Janine, Jada fled Walford with her own daughter Alyssa, leaving Linda in a terrible position.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is Jada Lennox returning to EastEnders at Christmas?

Charlie Brooks as Janine Butcher and Kelsey Calladine-Smith as Jada Lennox in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

While Linda has managed to regain custody of Annie since, she definitely has unfinished business with Jada, with a confrontation between the two women being likely in the case of the teen's return to the Square.

In the week before Christmas, Linda is told by Zack Hudson that Jada has offered to bring Alyssa to Sharon for Christmas.

Despite her anger at Jada, Zack's reminder of how much Sharon misses Alyssa means that Linda offers to make herself scarce.

Is Jada's return assured?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.