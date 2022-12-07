Alfie actor Shane Richie has opened up on his character's plans to win back his ex-wife (Jessie Wallace), now in a relationship with Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Love may be in the air for EastEnders ' Alfie Moon and Kat Slater, as the former couple reunite on stage.

In upcoming scenes, the cab driver will try to reignite the spark with Kat during a panto performance, casting himself as Prince Charming and hoping to share a kiss with Kat as Snow White. Things don't go according to plan when Sharon insists on doing the casting, choosing Honey for the role.

"Alfie had this great plan from the off - the panto was just another ploy for him to get back with Kat," Richie explained.

"His idea was to put on this panto, and he'd play Prince Charming, and she'd be Snow White. They'd have a big kiss at the end, in front of the whole of Walford and bang, she'd fall in love with him again.

"Alfie has this mystical, magical story in his head that this is all it's going to take."

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When Honey falls ill, Alfie talks Kat into standing in at the last minute. She accepts, giving her ex the chance to rewrite the story.

"All of a sudden, the Huntsman is basically Phil, and Alfie turns the whole story into the Kat and Alfie story," the actor continued.

"It's all about how they met, how Phil's got in the way, but they are going to have a happy ending. The whole thing is done within the panto genre – the writers were really clever.

"Kat is great on stage, and she's wooing the crowd, and Alfie is there looking at her, thinking, 'There's the love of my life!' and he thinks it's going to be roses all over again. He's going to win her back from Phil, but there's a little twist at the end."

Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Alfie is convinced that a single kiss can change everything and restore their love story to its former glory.

"He's just got it in his head that if they have one passionate kiss, he can break the spell," Richie said.

"Alfie thinks Kat's under Phil's spell, and if he can just give her a kiss, he'll break it. If he can remind her of the magic that Kat and Alfie had, he can get back with her. He's like a dog with a bone - he will not let go."

More like this

But will Kat agree? Or will her ex's persistence put her off a possible reunion?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.