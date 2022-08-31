Jada exits EastEnders as broken Linda despairs over losing baby Annie

Jada was blackmailed by Janine into planting empty bottles of alcohol around the house and calling social services on Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), with Janine using a recording of Jada's initial agreement to the plan to force her into going through with the vicious plot.

There was another exit in tonight's EastEnders (31st August), as Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) left under a cloud thanks to Janine Butcher's (Charlie Brooks) scheming .

As a result, Linda was distraught when her baby daughter Annie was taken into care after social workers also saw suspicious bruising on the child. Linda pointed the finger at her housemates over the situation, but soon realised that this had Janine written all over it as she stormed over to The Vic and punched her.

Linda has been left broken by Jada and Janine's actions. BBC

Of course, Janine is used to cooking up vile schemes and so had already covered her tracks. She maintained her innocence as her boyfriend - and Linda's supportive ex-husband - Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) arrived on the scene. Linda eventually accepted that she must be wrong, little knowing that Janine had coerced Jada into doing her dirty work.

A guilty Jada couldn't bear what she had done, and brought a message to Janine after confessing to Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean). She avoided telling Sharon about Janine's hand in recent events, and Sharon pressed Jada to go to the police and put things right for Linda. But just as Jada was about to do so, Janine caught up with her and convinced her that she would be thrown out as soon as Linda learned what happened.

Janine added that there was nothing linking herself to Linda and Annie's plight, leaving Jada feeling further isolated. Sitting with young daughter Alyssa as she contemplated her options, Jada decided to pack up and leave Albert Square for good. Sharon's brother Zack Hudson (James Farrar) tried to stop her as she boarded a bus, but Jada admitted her mistake and claimed she couldn't stick around.

Meanwhile, Sharon revealed everything to Linda, who was furious as she searched the house for the teen. It was then that they realised Jada was gone, and as Zack returned and confirmed it, Linda was broken as it dawned on her that she may have lost Annie forever.

Will Jada be back? And will Janine ever face the music for her evil actions? Can Linda find a way to prove that she is a fit mother so she can be reunited with her child?

