EastEnders' Linda Carter future at stake as Janine targets her again

Janine has already manipulated Linda into breaking her sobriety more than once, as well as covertly persuading her to end her 30 year relationship with estranged husband Mick Carter (Danny Dyer). Janine later paid her off to leave Walford forever , but when Linda took the cash to invest in the local salon instead, Janine was incensed.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) won't be sighing with relief for long next week, as the beloved EastEnders character finds herself targeted once again by love rival Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks).

Linda tried to turn the tables on her when she discovered that Janine got the funds from Linda and Mick's daughter Nancy (Maddy Hill), but yet again, Janine covered her tracks.

Janine framed Linda for the crash. BBC

The new week begins with Linda preparing for her court hearing over the car crash that landed her in hospital. Viewers know that Janine, who is dating Mick, was actually responsible.

The scheming woman framed Linda as the culprit by moving her into the driver's seat of the car. But Linda can't remember specific details of the incident, so Janine has so far got away with her crime.

As Linda gears up to hear her fate, housemate Zack Hudson (James Farrar) offers his support when she learns that her divorce with Mick has been finalised.

Despite the end of their marriage, though, it's clear that Mick is still devoted to Linda – and Janine is fuming to learn that he will still be visiting Linda if she goes to prison. As Mick accompanies Linda to court, the former couple are shocked when the judge doesn't give her a jail sentence.

When Linda returns to the Vic, Janine sees red once more; and it's not long before Zack arrives with some alarming news.

EastEnders is keeping the exact nature of this latest setback under wraps, but we do know that it's definitely down to Janine. She recently enlisted Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) in a new plan to get rid of Linda. While Jada turned her down, Janine will soon blackmail the teen into helping her after all.

In the aftermath, a guilt-ridden Jada will tell Janine that they have gone too far. Janine has no such worries and dismisses this, continuing to blackmail her.

But what have the pair done? Is Linda's future about to be ripped away from her forever? And will Janine ever face the music for her awful antics?

