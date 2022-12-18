Dyer announced he would be leaving the soap earlier this year, and since then reports had suggested it would involve tense scenes on a clifftop.

BBC's EastEnders has confirmed details of its dramatic storyline for the festive period, which will see Danny Dyer's Mick Carter leave the square for good - although exactly how he will be departing remains a closely-guarded secret.

Now, the BBC has confirmed this is the case, with the official EastEnders Twitter posting a video of Mick's face emblazoned on the side of the cliff, with thunder and lightning crashing in the background. They also used the ominous hashtag #GoodbyeMick.

The upcoming scenes at Christmas are set to see Shirley discovers Janine's duplicitous actions and tries to expose her over Christmas dinner. As Scarlett enters and adds to her case, this leads to Mick demanding the truth, but Janine escapes in a car.

Mick and Linda follow her, leading to the teased clifftop scenes which can surely not end well for any of the trio - especially with both Dyer and Janine star Charlie Brooks set to depart the soap.

The soap previously released its first teaser trailer for the Christmas Day episode, which said this would be "Mick Carter's Last Christmas".

Last month, Kellie Bright who plays Linda told The Mirror that Dyer's exit storyline would be "explosive" and that the soap had "pulled out all the stops".

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She also said of not working with him on the soap again: "I've only just finished working with [Dyer], so at the moment it doesn't feel that unusual because obviously we weren't together all the time anyway. I still speak to him most days! So it doesn't feel too bad at the moment but it will obviously be different."

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.