In January, Danny Dyer announced that he would be leaving the BBC soap after nine years . His character Mick is now in a relationship with Janine (Charlie Brooks) despite still having feelings for his ex-wife Linda (Kellie Bright).

EastEnders has previewed Mick Carter's dramatic final scenes in a new trailer, hinting that he may be close to finding out what his fiancée Janine Butcher has been up to.

Afraid their connection will turn into something more once again, Janine has been scheming against her rival, most recently causing a car crash and letting Linda take the blame.

In the new trailer, however, it seems that Sharon (Linda Henry) will expose Janine over Christmas dinner. Meanwhile, Mick just wants to spend the holidays with his whole family and is tired of the fighting.

The clip also ominously hints at Mick's Christmas Day in Walford being his last, though it's not yet confirmed what will happen and who will be responsible for his exit.

Will Mick die? And will Janine finally be held accountable for her actions?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.