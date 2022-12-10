In upcoming scenes, Stacey (Lacey Turner) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) welcome their friends to give 2022 a proper send off.

EastEnders is getting ready to usher in the new year with a big party at Stacey Slater's house, but the night will quickly turn sour when tragedy strikes.

At the party, a distraught Eve makes an effort to befriend her ex Suki Panesar's (Balvinder Sopal) husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry).

Meanwhile, Stacey's mum Jean (Gillian Wright) is anxious over her relationship with Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), thinking he may have changed his mind.

However, Harvey seems pretty invested in their romance, and Stacey spots him showing a ring-sized box to Martin (James Bye).

Chaos ensues as Stacey's daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) rushes off to be sick and later collapses, while Jean also faints and Eve then collapses, too. When the paramedics arrive, they tell everyone to evacuate the house immediately as there's been a carbon monoxide leak.

The Slater household parties for the New Year. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Stacey spends the first hours of the new year by Lily's bedside, wondering how this could happen. Will everyone be okay? And who is responsible for the leak?

In the aftermath, Nish is convinced that the Slaters will try and sue the Panesars for what happened and later finds himself confronted by Harvey. Feeling humiliated, Nish rants about him when Suki gets a call from the health and safety investigator as the truth is revealed.

Stacey (Lacey Turner) is frantic with worry about what has happened at the Slaters' house. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Just as Jean and Harvey settle down for a night in, the Panesars arrive at the house for a confrontation.

