Nish was recently released from prison after serving 20 years for murder. During that time, Suki built up several family businesses and built a wall around her heart - and we eventually learned that the seemingly ice-cold matriarch had previously been controlled by Nish in every aspect of her life.

With Suki finally beginning to open up to people, she caught the eye of Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), who has since fallen hopelessly in love with her. Unfortunately, just as it looked like Suki was about to embrace her newfound happiness with Eve, Nish arrived.

Tonight, Suki stewed over her situation, knowing that Eve was longing to see her after her time away. Son Kheerat (Jaz Deol) has been wary of his father ever since learning about his abusive treatment of Suki, but he urged her to make a decision over Nish.

Kheerat added that his siblings had already been won over by Nish, taking his words at face value.

Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar in EastEnders. BBC

When Suki visited Eve, she made it clear that she wanted to be with her - kissing her and telling her she would come back to see her as soon as she had dealt with Nish. But as she came face to face with him, everything changed as Nish exerted his power over her.

Suki attempted to maintain control by questioning why he could possibly have any say over the family's businesses after such a long absence. But she fell silent as Nish pointed out that they were still married, and manipulated Suki by implying dire consequences if they were to divorce.

More like this

From the troubled look on Suki's face as Nish revealed what he would do if someone else got between him and his wife, we can only imagine her thoughts went straight to Eve. And later, Suki met with Eve and apologised for making a mistake.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She explained that she was going to give her marriage another go, as Nish deserved a second chance. But there was no real feeling behind her words - until Eve insisted on speaking to Nish herself. Suki stopped her, saying it wasn't safe.

Eve begged Suki to leave Nish and be with her, adding that she knew Suki loved her too - but Suki walked away, leaving Eve in tears.

At home, Suki was uneasy as Nish arrived, settling in and leading her to the bedroom.

As Suki turns her back on Eve in favour of her toxic marriage, will she ever escape Nish? And with the police declaring that they've found Ranveer Gulati's (Anil Goutam) body, will it be Suki who pays for his murder, or true culprit Ravi (Aaron Thiara)?

If you have been affected by Suki's story, you can find help and support by visiting Refuge or calling the charity's 24-hour helpline on 0808 2000 247.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.