As her 30th birthday approached, Whitney's housemates Finlay (Ashley Byam) and Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) were intent on planning a birthday party for her. But Whit was clearly out of sorts, which did not go unnoticed by friend Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams).

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) discovered that she is pregnant with Zack Hudson's (James Farrar) baby in tonight's EastEnders (6th December).

Later, Whitney left her stall in the hands of put-upon market pal Shrimpy (Ben Champniss, who showcased his piano skills on screen last week) and rushed to the pharmacy, where her dilemma soon became clear as she had her eye on the last pregnancy test on the shelf.

At that moment, Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), mother of Whit's niece Lily (Lillia Turner), walked in and the two women realised they were both looking to purchase the very same thing. At the Slaters', Stacey and Whitney split the pack of two tests between them as they chatted about their possible pregnancies.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Stacey pointed out that at least Whit's baby daddy wouldn't be in prison - with Stacey still getting over the arrest of her now ex-beau Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol). Whitney talked about her last pregnancy, which had ended in miscarriage when she was married to Lee Carter (Danny Hatchard).

More like this

After doing their tests, Stacey asked Whitney if she thought she would be having a happy birthday. Whitney replied with a yes, and asked Stacey if she was alright. Stacey's response suggested that she wasn't pregnant, but it was a different story for Whit.

Back at home with Chelsea and the boys, they sprung the idea of the party on her and she thanked them. But alone with Chelsea, Whitney confided that she had had a fling with Zack, and now she was carrying his baby.

What will Whitney do next? And how will Zack react?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.