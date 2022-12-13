Christmas brings everyone back to the Square, with Jada Lennox (Kelsey Calladine-Smith) among those popping in to say hello for the holidays.

EastEnders' Janine Butcher may be one step closer to have her web of lies unravelled by an unexpected returnee.

The teen left earlier this year after Janine pressured her into planting empty alcohol bottles at Linda Carter's (Kellie Bright) place, resulting in the latter temporarily losing custody of her baby daughter Annie.

As Jada is wrestling with her own guilt, will she spill the beans? Janine actress Charlie Brooks says her character is terrified this may be the case.

"She wants to get Linda away from Jada as quickly as possible - to the point where she invites her in for Christmas lunch! She doesn't want them to have a conversation, so I think it's shock and fear guiding Janine," the soap star said.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But the conniving character has a few tricks up her sleeve to make sure Jada stay silent. Not to mention that Jada's involvement in Linda's framing may result in the teen losing her own daughter.

"I think Janine's hoping her powers of persuasion and the threat of Jada's own kid being taken away are enough to sway her from jeopardising everything," Brooks continued.

As Linda attends Christmas dinner at Janine and her ex Mick's (Danny Dyer) house, the atmosphere is as tense as ever.

Christmas family dinner over at Janine and Mick's. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"Janine has invited Linda and Shirley in to help them avoid Jada, and Sonia and Ricky are there too. Janine's trying her best to make it a really lovely family Christmas, and it's not going well," Brooks said.

"She puts Linda as far away from Mick as she possibly can. But when two people are in love, and they have that history, you can always feel it, so that's the tension in the room."

Is Janine's plan a recipe for disaster? And will Jada actually stay away?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.