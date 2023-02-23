Appearing on this week's episode of The Jonathan Ross Show on Saturday 25th February, Dyer will be seen opening up about his departure, saying that while he does "miss the people there", this is a "new chapter" for the actor.

While it seems that all anyone can talk about when it comes to EastEnders right now is that shocking flash-forward to Christmas 2023 , Danny Dyer has been reflecting on his departure from the soap during Christmas 2022.

However, after Ross points out that Mick's body was never seen, Dyer does admit: "If it goes t*ts up I can go back. I can turn up in three years’ time, walk in the Queen Vic smothered in seaweed…"

He says that the team behind the programme "wanted to keep it open" before saying that he's "very privileged and grateful for that job" which "really did change my career and my life".

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter, Danny Dyer as Mick Carter and Charlie Brooks as Janine Butcher in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem

Dyer recently made similar remarks on YouTube channel iFL TV, where he compared the character's exit storyline to that of Neighbours' Harold Bishop.

Speaking further on The Jonathan Ross Show about his exit, Dyer says: "You don’t have much say in it, I just wanted it to be exciting and quite cinematic.

"It went down really well, a lot of people were quite touched by it. People were sending me all this stuff, TikToks of kids crying, it really upset them."

Meanwhile, he adds that one of the reasons behind his departure is that he is "lazy" and that filming the show is "f**king hard".

He explains: "Thirty pages you’ve got to learn a day. It’s like a film a week. My final scenes were in the sea, in Ramsgate at 2am. We did the exteriors in the sea and the interiors you go to a water tank. But EastEnders couldn’t get Pinewood, so we had to go to Basildon.

"It’s all warm and lovely but to make it look like the sea they put broccoli juice in it. You smell of a**e. It’s f**king broccoli juice. Warm broccoli juice. It was very emotional, but I stunk."

A future project for Dyer was announced last year, with the actor set to star in Heat, a four-part action thriller series for Channel 5 which has been filmed in Australia.

The Jonathan Ross Show airs Saturday 25th February at 9:40pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

