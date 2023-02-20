Suki was one of six ladies who have come together for a ladies' lock-in at the Queen Vic on Monday night (20th February 2023) but the show took a turn when a flash-forward scene to Christmas 2023 showed a man dead on the floor of the Vic and the circumstances surrounding his bloody death have yet to be revealed.

Actress Balvinder Sopal wants her character Suki Kaur Panesar to be a killer at Christmas in EastEnders .

Already trapped in a toxic marriage to evil killer Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) while continuing to love Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), could the story connect to the dramatic love triangle?

Actress Balvinder Sopal has discussed what the storyline means for her complicated character Suki Kaur Panesar and who she thinks could have died on Sharon Watts' wedding day.

EastEnders has never aired a flashforward scene before. How did you feel when you heard about the story?

I was incredibly excited and a little bit confused but I think that’s okay because we don’t know the full details. I also think that adds an element of thrill to it because you’re like ‘who is it going to be?’ ‘what’s going to happen?’, and to be included with icons like Sharon and Kathy and Linda and Denise and Stacey Slater, I mean it is just an honour and privilege to be part of something that big. So yes, I was very excited and humbled at the same time.

How was it filming alongside Gillian, Letitia, Kellie, Lacey and Diane? Are you all excited to be in this together?

I mean they are legends, and like I say it’s a real honour and privilege to work with women that have been on the show for such a long time who are strong, powerful, exciting, beautiful, fiery women who carry the show. And to be a part of that yourself – it’s really great to be included with icons like that. So, I’m really looking forward to how it all pans out.

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater, Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar, Kellie Bright as Linda Carter, Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts, Diane Parish as Denise Fox, and Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Beale in EastEnders. BBC

The end of the episode ends in a classic whodunit – can you give us any clues on who you think has done it, and who you think meets their fate?

There’s so many people. I think it could have been any one of the six women involved, they’ve all got a motive. I would like it to be Suki because I think it adds an extra dangerous element to her but who knows?

In terms of who meets their fate, it could literally be anyone. I think it could be Keanu, it could be Rocky, it could be Nish, it could be somebody who hasn’t been in the show for a long time, it could be somebody new who comes in. And I think maybe all of the women might be involved.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

