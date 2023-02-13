Kensit made her debut as Emma Harding in January as viewers were introduced to Lola Pearce's absent mother for the first time amid Lola's terminal brain tumour storyline.

Patsy Kensit has completed filming for her guest role as Emma Harding in EastEnders .

The former Holby City and Emmerdale actress reflected on her time on the soap as she recovers from a chest infection in a post on social media.

Alongside images of herself preparing to board a plane, Kensit penned on Instagram on Monday (13th February 2023): "We’re leaving on a jet plane! Don’t know when I’ll be back again…. Going to the heat. Great news this Friday that my severe chest infection I’ve nursed since December has now been diagnosed and I’m on the right antibiotics and need to convalesce for a bit and will be right back on my feet!!!"

The actress then said a special thank you to various members of the EastEnders cast and crew, particularly shouting out actors Jamie Borthwick, Danielle Harold, and Emma Barton.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kensit continued: "cannot thank my amazing cast members at the simply awesome experience I’ve had working on @eastenders for being so kind and loving to me. Big thank you to the BBC the producers writers crew and the EE family. Costume makeup AD’s Ang at the help desk.. Jamie and Danielle for making me laugh my arse off everyday. I love you both… Emma Barton.. so so many people…. A new adventure begins [sparkle emojis]".

It remains to be seen how Emma Harding's time on the soap will end but the character has been keen to cultivate a strong relationship with Lola and also Lola's daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown).

After the pair were emotionally reunited last week, Emma attempted to make up for lost time with Lola but some words from Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) and Jay led to Lola scaling back her time spent with Emma amid her cancer treatments.

Patsy Kensit as Emma Harding whispers in the ear of Isabella Brown portraying Lexi Pearce in EastEnders. BBC

However, in a twist, Emma was seen passing on a secret message and her own phone number to Lexi. What is Emma up to?

Fans will have to wait and see as the outcome of the storyline is currently shrouded in mystery.

Emma is not the only absent parent to turn up in Walford this year as Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) is reunited with her biological father Ryan Malloy (Neil McDermott) this week. Ryan has not been seen on-screen since 2016.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.