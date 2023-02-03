The BBC One soap will celebrate 38 years on our screens on 19th February 2023 and the week that commences on the following day looks set to celebrate in style - with drama and women at its centre.

A dramatic new trailer has aired for EastEnders ' anniversary week later this month.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw has already teased that the anniversary week in February will see a story with Linda Carter at its centre and "it's something that we as a show have not done before".

The cinematic new clip which aired on the BBC on Friday evening (3rd February 2022) features only some of the soap's most popular and legendary ladies: Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Suki Kaur Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), and Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

The ladies all contribute to a monologue teasing a dramatic choice that one or all of them will be making in the week ahead.

They say: "There is a moment just before you do something when time freezes and you think is this really happening? Am I really doing this? And then suddenly it's done and your whole world shatters. In a flash, everything changes."

The trailer also features the iconic feminist pop song "You Don't Own Me" sung by Lesley Gore -adding to the notion that women really are the stars of Albert Square.

Each of the women are shown standing in their places of work - Linda in the Vic, Stacey in the burger van, Suki in the Minute Mart, Kathy in the cafe, Denise in the Salon - apart from Sharon who is seen standing and staring at the Vic.

Is the iconic character about to join Linda in running the pub?

It should also be noted that the women are shown to alternate between different outfit choices, one being more for their jobs and another for what might be for a night out. Will the soap be playing with its narrative structure in this special week?

Alternatively, is this a story which will feature these ladies altogether or will they each be about to go through monumental turning points in their own stories?

Clockwise from the top: Diane Parish as Denise Fox, Kellie Bright as Linda Carter, Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Beale, Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater, Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar, and Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts in EastEnders. BBC

At present, Linda is grieving for her husband Mick Carter who was lost at sea, Stacey is dealing with her 12-year-old daughter Lily Slater's (Lillia Turner) pregnancy, while Suki faces marriage to the evil Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) and a secret love for Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).

Elsewhere, Kathy is set to marry Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) but without knowing he is likely already married, Denise is struggling in her marriage to Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and is tempted to pursue passion with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), while Sharon is dealing with having her old love Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) back in her life.

So what is about to change for these formidable ladies?

The dramatic week for EastEnders will air from Monday 20th February 2023.

