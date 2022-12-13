The character was last seen departing Albert Square in February 2020 as he left his former lover Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) following the death of her son Dennis Rickman, and right after she gave birth to their son Albie Watts.

Actor Danny Walters has spoken out for the first time about his return to EastEnders as Keanu Taylor.

At the conclusion of Tuesday night's episode (13th December 2022), Sharon spoke with former love rival Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and resolved to be happy on her own after losing so many people she loved.

Then, as his mother Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) smoked outside on the Square, viewers saw a more mature-looking Keany walk into view and spot his mother.

So, what happens next for Keanu?

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a media event last week, actor Danny Walters discussed his surprise return as Keanu for the first time.

On how the return came about, Walters explained: "When I got the call from Chris [Clenshaw, executive producer], he told me about some of the storylines and even the Christmas season, some I don't think he's told me everything yet.

"But Chris's vision is incredible and I love what he's done with it, and the writers are involved and the directors and everything. And so when I heard what he wants Keanu to do, I couldn't help but not want to come back and, you know, I'm very privileged to come back on such an iconic episode."

However, this is a very different Keanu, with Walters adding: "There's a new type of character you'll see from Keanu; every different side to him."

Discussing what brings Keanu back to Albert Square, the actor revealed: "Sharon is a strong force, but he's now got children, and Keanu's always been the man of the house in the Taylor household. So from where he's not had a father figure in his life, the way I've always played it is that he's always wanted to be the dad that his dad wasn't.

"I think he's always trying, he goes into those old habits where he sees himself becoming like his father. So he tries to always change those habits. So I think you know whilst he was in Portugal, whilst he was away from the Square, he had a lot of time to think about things - to grow up.

"And it got to a stage where he realised he had to take his future into his own hands and there was only one way which was to come back to the Square and to face the music."

Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor in EastEnders. BBC

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw said the character has got "unfinished business" in Walford.

"Dan is absolutely right," he said. "I think he's [Keanu] matured a lot in that time. And, you know, with all due respect, I think like, Keanu left a boy and he kind of returns as a man. So I think he's definitely got a lot of kind of making up to do but he's back. When he returns, Phil is not in Walford at the moment, but it's not long before Phil is back."

When asked if there would be a classic Walford bust-up between the former love rivals, Sonia Fowler actress Natalie Cassidy shouted from the audience: "Of course there is! What do you expect?"

Another issue that could cause problems is the fact that both Keanu and Phil have lingering feelings for Sharon.

Walters said of Keanu's remaining torch for Sharon: "Sharon was always the reason that Keanu had a big purpose, really, and a bit of drive. And there was a deep, deep attraction to Sharon, that I guess even Keanu couldn't explain if you asked him why there was an attraction, there is something that is there.

Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts in EastEnders. BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"He's drawn to it. And I think it's reciprocated because Sharon has someone - not because he's just younger - but someone who actually appreciates Sharon for who she is and that's why the relationship works so well.

"So Keanu has come back to the Square with the intention to rekindle his relationship with his son or to even create a relationship - let's say to create a relationship with his son and have an impression on his son's life, but also to rekindle that relationship we've shown that is maybe a motive, of course."

Finally, Walters also discussed the struggle to keep his big return as Keanu a secret until the episode was available to watch for viewers.

"I don't trust a lot of people but I literally have a handful of people that I've told... I've told my mum, my dad, my partner, and my brother, probably my brother I shouldn't tell. But they're the only people who will know. And it's been very, very tough because I'll be making a lot of excuses.

"My partner's - my in-laws - family members and cousins, they're like 'Oh, what are you up to?' and 'What are you doing?', and I'm going 'We're just playing golf', and I've just been 'playing golf' every day.

"Honestly, so it's been very hard to keep it secret. But I wanted to respect you know, Chris and the show here... that is the whole surprise of Keanu coming back. So I wanted to keep it a secret in my life as well for the show."

Fans will have to wait and see what reaction Sharon has to Keanu being back on Albert Square in the next episode.

EastEnders continues on Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

EastEnders continues on Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

