As EastEnders honoured the late June Brown and her iconic character Dot Branning in Monday night's funeral episode (12th December 2022), there were a number of returning characters present.

Well, fans of Albert Square likely did not see that coming!

However, one person whose return had not been announced was the soap's longest-serving character, Ian Beale, played by Adam Woodyatt.

In an unexpected cameo, Ian looked on at the funeral and said goodbye before taking a call from someone he called "Love" and then headed home.

So, who is the mystery caller that Ian Beale is speaking to in EastEnders?

Who could Ian Beale be calling in his EastEnders cameo?

Jane Beale (Laurie Brett)

Laurie Brett as Jane Beale in EastEnders. BBC

We predict - and we hope - that Jane Beale is the person that Ian is speaking to on the phone.

Ian very affectionately referred to Jane as “Love” during their lengthy time together on the soap.

Additionally, Jane always had one of the soap’s most bizarre and illogical exits - blackmailed to leave the Square against her will and without explanation in 2017, but then not returning even when her involuntary departure was explained to everyone.

It would be perfect for Ian to have reunited with Jane and for them to eventually return to Albert Square together and see their son Bobby.

Mandy Salter (Nicola Stapleton)

Nicola Stapleton as Mandy Salter in EastEnders. BBC

During a period in which Ian was apart from Jane following their divorce, Ian entered into an unlikely relationship with the troubled Mandy Salter.

Despite resistance from Ian’s daughter Lucy, the pair proved to be a strong couple until the death of Mandy’s estranged mother Lorraine saw her son end her engagement to the incredibly erratic Ian.

Ian later had a breakdown and went missing, becoming homeless - but in the search for Ian, Mandy was found to be paying for her mother’s funeral with his credit card and not knowing where he was.

Could the pair have reunited during Ian’s absence from the Square?

Cindy Williams (Mimi Keene)

Mimi Keene as Cindy Williams in EastEnders. BBC

Ian Beale took in the daughter of his former wife Cindy Beale when he encountered her as a troubled teenager, but they always had a difficult relationship.

The height of the pair’s issues continued after teenage Cindy gave birth to daughter Beth and also discovered that Bobby Beale killed their sister Lucy.

In the end, Cindy moved to Germany with her boyfriend Liam Butcher after giving Beth to her father TJ Spraggan's family to raise.

However, could she now be residing with Ian?

Someone else?

Of course, there’s always the chance that Ian is speaking to a new character who has yet to be introduced to the soap.

We’ll have to wait and see what sort of character they are if they do show up. If they’re a new person, do they know where Ian had gone off to? There are a few questions that will need answering.

