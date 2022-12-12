Monday night's funeral episode (12th December 2022) saw a number of old faces return to the BBC One soap to pay their respects to Dot Branning (previously Cotton).

There were a number of guests at the emotional funeral for Dot Branning in EastEnders tonight.

Among the returns were Dot's friends Colin Russell (Lord Michael Cashman), Mary 'The Punk' Smith (Linda Davidson), Lofty Holloway (Tom Watt), and Disa O'Brien (Jan Graveson).

Additionally, Dot's step-granddaughter Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) also returned from New Zealand for the funeral.

Finally, fans were also treated to a surprise cameo from the soap's longest-serving cast member as Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) returned for his own private goodbye.

Prior to the airing of the episode, EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw revealed that further returns had been planned but logistically did not work out.

"You know, like, we go to funerals, you see people that you haven't seen for decades, that will make an effort to go to that funeral because they made an impression on that person's life," Clenshaw explained to RadioTimes.com and other press. "There were people that couldn't come, unfortunately, and that was due to logistical reasons. But it was about being authentic. It was about being truthful to Dot's character and to who would be there."

So, which faces from Dot's life did not manage to make it back in time for the funeral?

Who didn’t return for Dot Branning’s funeral in EastEnders?

Rose Cotton (Polly Perkins)

Polly Perkins as Rose Cotton in EastEnders. BBC

It was revealed last week that Dot’s half-sister Rose Cotton, played by Polly Perkins, was not available to attend the funeral.

Sonia (Natalie Cassidy) revealed that Rose was stuck on a cruise but asked them to go ahead with the funeral on Monday 12th December 2022.

Andrew Cotton (Ricky Grover)

Ricky Grover as Andrew Cotton in EastEnders. BBC

Rose’s son Andrew Cotton - who was briefly engaged to the late Heather Trott - also did not attend.

Sonia revealed that Andrew was on the cruise with his mother and that neither would make it.

Charlie Cotton (Declan Bennett)

Declan Bennett as Charlie Cotton in EastEnders. BBC

Charlie is with his wife Lisa in Northern Ireland, with their child and also Matthew Mitchell-Cotton, Charlie’s son from his marriage to the late Ronnie Mitchell (Samantha Womack).

Charlie was revealed last week to be missing Dot's funeral as he tested positive for COVID, much to the irritation of his half-sister Dotty Cotton.

Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson)

Lindsey Coulson as Carol Jackson in EastEnders. BBC

Dot’s step-daughter from her marriage to Jim Branning (John Bardon), Carol was last seen leaving Walford in 2015 to go travelling.

In Monday’s funeral episode, Sonia revealed that Carol was visiting her grandchildren in Germany and Sonia encouraged her not to cancel her plans.

Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer)

Patsy Palmer as Bianca Jackson in EastEnders in 2010. BBC

Dot’s step-granddaughter from her marriage to Jim Branning, Bianca was last seen visiting daughters Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith) and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) in 2019 after moving to Milton Keynes in 2014 with boyfriend Terry Spraggan (Terry Alderton), his children and her own son Morgan.

In Monday’s funeral episode, Sonia revealed that Bianca was visiting her children Tiffany and Liam in Germany with her mum Carol, and Sonia had encouraged them not to cancel their plans.

Tiffany Butcher (Maisie Smith)

Maisie Smith as Tiffany Butcher in EastEnders.

The daughter of Bianca Jackson and Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen), Tiffany was last seen in 2022 reconciling with her husband Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) before they both left the Square for a new life in Germany.

Tiff is receiving a visit from Bianca and grandmother Carol in Germany at the time of the funeral.

Liam Butcher (Alfie Deegan)

Alfie Deegan as Liam Butcher in EastEnders.

The son of Bianca Jackson and Ricky Butcher, Liam was last seen in 2021 returning to his life in Germany with his father, and was later joined by his sister Tiffany and her husband Keegan.

Liam is receiving a visit from Bianca and grandmother Carol in Germany at the time of the funeral.

Cora Cross (Ann Mitchell)

Ann Mitchell as Cora Cross in EastEnders. BBC

A friend and lodger to Dot whom she shared grandchildren with, Cora Cross was last seen in 2018 battling her daughter Rainie (Tanya Franks) and son-in-law Max Branning (Jake Wood) for custody of baby Abi Branning Jr.

Monday’s episode saw it revealed by Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) that Cora had broken her hip and so could not attend despite her desire to.

Tanya Cross (Jo Joyner)

Jo Joyner as Tanya Cross in EastEnders in 2017. BBC

The mother of Dot’s step-grandchildren by Max Branning, a message of love and flowers was delivered by Lauren Branning for the absent Tanya Cross.

Max Branning’s ex-wife was last seen in 2018 when she was suffering a nervous breakdown following the death of her daughter Abi Branning (Lorna Fitzgerald).

Considering the news of Cora’s health issues, it seems Tanya may have her hands full.

There was no mention of Tanya and Max’s son, Oscar Branning.

Max Branning (Jake Wood)

Jake Wood as Max Branning in EastEnders. BBC

In Monday’s episode, Lauren Branning revealed that her roguish father Max Branning would not be attending.

Max was last seen in early 2021 when he departed Walford after his latest love interest Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) chose her marriage over him, with plans to head to Lauren in New Zealand.

Max later fled abroad with his granddaughter Abi Branning Jr to raise her, after he received a visit from his brother Jack (Scott Maslen) with Abi in tow.

Michelle Fowler (Jenna Russell, Sue Tully)

Jenna Russell as Michelle Fowler in EastEnders in 2017. BBC/Kieron McCarron

The daughter of Dot’s long-running best friend Pauline Fowler (Wendy Richard), Michelle Fowler was last seen leaving Walford in 2018 - played by second actress Jenna Russell in a controversial recasting - to visit her daughter Vicki in Australia.

More like this

However, given that Michelle never returned for any major family events - including the funerals of her own father Arthur, brother Mark, mother Pauline and best friend Sharon’s husband Dennis and son Dennis Jr - there's no surprise that we haven’t seen ‘Chelle for dust.

The character is not mentioned regarding Dot’s funeral.

Zoe Newton (Tara Ellis, Elizabeth Chadwick)

Tara Ellis as Zoe Newton in EastEnders. BBC

The mother of Dot’s late grandson Ashley Cotton (Frankie Fitzgerald), fathered by Nick Cotton (John Altman) who died in a motorcycle accident in 2001.

The character is not mentioned regarding Dot’s funeral, despite Dot having lived with Zoe and Ashley for a time in the 1990s.

Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley)

Paul Bradley as Nigel Bates in EastEnders. BBC

A close friend and surrogate son of Dot’s who lodged at her house. After falling for teacher Julie Haye (Karen Henthorn), Nigel moved to Scotland to be with her, her son Josh and his adopted daughter Clare.

Dot would go on to visit Nigel and his family on numerous occasions, including when he suffered a heart attack off screen in 2009.

The character is not mentioned regarding Dot’s funeral.

Clare Bates (Gemma Bissix)

Gemma Bissix as Clare Bates in EastEnders. BBC

Nigel’s step-daughter Clare Bates grew up to become manipulative and selfish, but was taken in by Dot regardless in 2008.

However, after her various schemes backfired, she fled Walford after stealing money from Dot’s grandson Bradley Branning (Charlie Clements).

The character is not mentioned regarding Dot’s funeral.

Poppy Meadow (Rachel Bright)

Rachel Bright as Poppy Meadow in EastEnders. BBC

A friend and lodger of Dot’s who was the girlfriend of Dot’s close and now deceased friend Arthur 'Fatboy' Chubb (Ricky Norwood).

After the end of her relationship with Fatboy, Poppy remained friends with Dot before departing Walford in 2014.

The character is not mentioned regarding Dot’s funeral.

