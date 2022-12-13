The former Benidorm star was last seen in the BBC One soap in February 2020 when his character fled Walford after the climax of his affair storyline with Sharon Watts (played by Letitia Dean).

Actor Danny Walters has made a surprise return to EastEnders as his character Keanu Taylor.

In Tuesday night's episode (13th December 2022), Sharon discussed her fears at having no more chances of happiness with her former love rival Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace).

However, at the conclusion of the episode, Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) was seen smoking outside on the Square as we saw a mystery figure walk in view.

The camera soon showed us that the character was Keanu, now with a full head of hair and looking very smart indeed, looking over at his unsuspecting mother.

While Karen herself will no doubt be delighted to see her eldest son again, it will be Sharon's reaction to Keanu's return that will be most interesting to see.

The pair share a young son in Albie Watts, who was conceived in an adulterous affair during Sharon's marriage to Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Despite their history, Keanu later pursued a relationship with Phil's daughter Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) and conceived a child with her, named Peggy after her late grandmother.

However, the exposure of Sharon and Keanu's affair and the paternity of Sharon's child led to Phil's son Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) ordering Martin Fowler (James Bye) to kidnap and execute Keanu.

Despite it appearing like Keanu had been killed and Louise fleeing the country with her baby and her mother Lisa Fowler (Lucy Benjamin) to avoid any connection to his death, it was later revealed that Martin had faked Keanu's death with the help of Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

Letitia Dean as Sharon, Steve McFadden as Phil and Danny Walters as Keanu in EastEnders. Kieron McCarron/BBC

Keanu returned in time for the 35th anniversary of EastEnders and a showdown aboard a party boat on the Thames between Keanu, Phil and Ben saw the boat veer out of control and crash, resulting in it sinking and Sharon's son Dennis Rickman (Bleu Landau) drowning.

In the aftermath, after Sharon had given birth to her baby son, she blamed Phil and Keanu for Dennis's death and told Keanu to leave Walford. Afterwards, Keanu departed the Square following a tearful goodbye to his mother, Karen.

Sharon is currently single despite her attempts to split her ex-husband Phil from his partner Kat, and shared a kiss with him on his aborted wedding day to Kat.

While Phil is currently away from Albert Square after his troubles with DCI Samantha Keeble (Alison Newman), he does return just in time for Christmas.

We smell a showdown brewing!

