And it seems even some of the cast are desperate to know what happened to Ruby - including James Bye, who plays Martin Fowler.

There was one big mystery hanging over EastEnders when Ruby Allen (played by Louisa Lytton) left the BBC soap.

Cast your minds back to 2021, when Ruby was last seen on EastEnders, and on the day she was arrested (after being framed by Jean), she discovered she was pregnant.

At the time, Martin couldn't believe her, but as she was driven away in the police car, she clutched her belly, implying she was in fact pregnant.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party, Bye suggested he would like to know what happened to Ruby, especially after her baby bombshell.

On the future for Martin, Bye said: "I want to know what happened to the baby that Ruby had? Ruby left with the baby, and I don't know if they were planning on brining that back...

"But there's some insane stuff coming. You just don't know with EastEnders - they're great at bringing the material. It's a fantastic place to be at the moment."

With no immediate plans for Ruby to return, the floor is definitely open for her to make a comeback!

Louisa Lytton as Ruby Allen in EastEnders.

In the meantime, Bye has suggested Martin and Stacey could start to grow closer.

Bye said: "The great thing [executive producer] Chris [Clenshaw] does is he hints at stuff without giving too much away. For me as an actor, knowing some of the stuff coming in...

"There are some storylines with Stacey. Martin and Stacey get quite close. I won't tease in what way, romantically or not, but they've got a nice storyline coming up.

"Obviously, we know the baby's coming..."

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

