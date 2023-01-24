The market stall trader is currently pregnant following a one-night stand with Zack Hudson (James Farrar) and is preparing to raise her child with help from best friend Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) and housemates Felix (Matthew Morrison) and Finlay Baker (Ashley Byam).

Whitney Dean is dealt some news about her pregnancy in EastEnders next week.

Despite showing initial interest and help with the pregnancy, Zack has become distracted and troubled after learning he may have HIV and later testing positive.

While Zack goes through his own health journey, Whitney will soon face her own health concerns next week.

Whitney's friend Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) delivers her an expensive buggy for the baby after being given the buggy by Zack - who wishes to keep his actions for the baby a secret for now.

However, Whitney becomes concerned for her pregnancy when she begins to experience spotting.

As a result, Kat accompanies Whitney to the hospital to get checked out and tests are done with an ultrasound scan.

At the hospital, Whitney is informed by Dr Lane of a health situation with the pregnancy.

Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The next day, Whitney is still left digesting this big news and Zack won't return her calls to tell him about what is going on.

When Kat begins to make excuses for Zack, Whitney questions her defending him and Kat reveals the truth about the buggy.

Later on, Kat pushes Zack to go to Whitney himself and to support her through what is going on with the pregnancy.

Zack then immediately heads to Whitney and apologises for his absence when she tells him the truth about what is going on.

Jessie Wallace as Kat Slater and Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Will Zack and Whitney be brought together by the truth and will Zack be honest with Whitney about his HIV diagnosis?

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit the British Pregnancy Advisory Service for more information and contact 03457 30 40 30 for support. For help, support and guidance around HIV, visit the Terrence Higgins Trust charity website.

EastEnders airs on Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

