EastEnders’ James Bye hints at Martin and Stacey reunion: ‘They get quite close’
If there's one thing soap fans love, it's a reunion, and it looks like there could be one on the cards for two EastEnders favourites.
Since they split several years ago, Martin Fowler (played by James Bye) and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) have remained on friendly terms, and now more so than ever for their daughter, Lily (Lillia Turner) who's currently pregnant at just 12.
However, in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com at the Radio Times Covers Party, actor Bye hinted that they could be growing closer yet again - but it might not be in the way fans want.
Speaking about what's coming up for Martin, Bye teased: "The great thing [executive producer] Chris [Clenshaw] does is he hints at stuff without giving too much away. For me as an actor, knowing some of the stuff coming in...
"There are some storylines with Stacey. Martin and Stacey get quite close. I won't tease in what way, romantically or not, but they've got a nice storyline coming up.
"Obviously, we know the baby's coming..."
Speaking about Lily's baby, Bye believes Martin can be a big support for his daughter as she goes through with her pregnancy.
"They dropped that storyline in and it's taken off - our Lillia Turner is just phenomenal. What she's going and what she's got coming up, she's just amazing. Getting to be a part of that is brilliant.
"Martin didn't deal with it very well, but he's one of those guys that once the dust settles, he just wants to be there to support his family."
