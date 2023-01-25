The actor has been playing the role of Martin Fowler since 2014, and in a new episode, Martin leaves Walford for a while after the shock revelation that his 12-year-old adoptive daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) is pregnant with Ricky Jr's (Frankie Day) baby.

EastEnders will see James Bye temporarily bow out in upcoming scenes amidst Lily Slater's baby's drama .

Fans know that Martin has been supportive of Lily and that her pregnancy has nothing to do with his decision.

The market stall holder simply jumped at the opportunity of a well-paid job in Turkey. Though he'll only stay away from Albert Square for a matter of weeks, he worries his absence may have an impact on Lily during such a delicate time.

Meanwhile, the young girl's unplanned pregnancy is set to wreak havoc not just on the Fowler and Slater households, who are still wrapping their heads around it, but also on the Brannings.

Upon discovering that Ricky Jr is the father and is helping Lily keep the baby, Jack (Scott Maslen) tries to push abortion as a solution, but Stacey (Lacey Turner) firmly rejects it.

Will the families reach an agreement for their children's sake?

