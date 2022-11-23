After failing to step up and help out an exhausted Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), Rocky (Brian Conley) made a romantic declaration of love to her on Tuesday night, which prompted Kathy to take this romantic gesture as a proposal and soon the pair were announcing their engagement, despite Rocky looking taken by surprise.

Rocky Cotton appears to have a secret wife after scenes teasing his marital status on EastEnders tonight.

In Wednesday night's episode (23rd November) Kathy made a special celebratory breakfast for her new fiancé.

The engaged couple then paid a visit to Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) as he continued to spend all of his time online speaking to 'Sophia'.

Rocky and Kathy revealed their engagement to Harvey and asked him to be Rocky’s best man, prompting Harvey to get emotional.

When Kathy leaves Rocky alone with Harvey, however, Harvey ends the celebrations early to speak to Sophia online as Rocky voices his doubts. As Rocky leaves, Harvey worries him by joking about a double wedding.

In the Vic later, Rocky and Kathy celebrated their engagement with their friends, where it was noted that Rocky hadn’t bought Kathy a ring yet.

Speaking at the bar, Rocky not so subtly revealed to pal Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) that he was already married and had not seen his wife for 25 years by asking about such a "hypothetical" situation and if a marriage in this instance would have expired.

Mitch assumes Rocky is joking and Rocky laughs it off, but it is clear that if he marries Kathy now he will be a bigamist.

Brian Conley as Rocky Cotton and Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Beale in EastEnders. BBC

Will we soon see Mrs Cotton showing up in Albert Square?

If Rocky and Kathy manage to eventually get married then he will be her fourth husband, having previously been married to Pete Beale, Phil Mitchell, and Gavin Sullivan.

In tomorrow's episode, Rocky's concerns lie with Harvey still as Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) suggests that Sophia may be a 'catfish' who is lying to Harvey for their own reasons.

As Harvey continues to fall hard for his online love interest, is Rocky right to be worried?

Finally, Rocky will soon be waving goodbye to his niece. Dotty Cotton actress Milly Zero has already filmed her final scenes as the troublemaker, which are due to air in December.

