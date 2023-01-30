The character is set to be written out of the soap and will depart our screens later this year.

Gurlaine Kaur Garcha is set to depart her role as Dr Ash Kaur from EastEnders .

Ash was the first member of the now well-established Panesar family to be introduced, arriving on our screens in 2019 as a love interest for the character Iqra Ahmed (Priya Davdra).

The character previously left the series for six months in 2022 but returned last summer after a spell away.

Now it seems that the character is set to leave the soap for good.

An EastEnders spokesperson confirmed to RadioTimes.com: "We can confirm that Gurlaine will be leaving EastEnders, and we wish her all of the best for the future."

Garcha is still filming with the soap so it will be a while until viewers see the character exit on-screen.

Ash's recent storylines have seen her deal with the departure of her older brother Kheerat Panesar, the return of her father Nish Panesar from prison, the discovery that she has a half-brother in the form of Ravi Gulati, and taking over the GP surgery in Walford.

The character, who is bisexual, is yet to discover that her mother has been having a same-sex affair with the family's unofficial lawyer Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).

Considering the fraught history between the pair, the revelation of Suki's concealed sexuality will no doubt make for dramatic scenes between mother and daughter.

Could this be what drives Ash to leave Walford for good?

Ash's previous storylines included career troubles while working in the NHS, her fraught relationship with Igra, and her sexual affair with Peter Beale - who she later discovered had been sleeping with her mother.

There are other departures to come on EastEnders later this year too when the character Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) is set to be killed off following a battle with a terminal brain tumour.

