Suki's secret relationship with Eve has heated up this week, as Eve gave her a much-needed boost to take on a business deal. This led to Suki agreeing to a trip to Mumbai - but beforehand, she and Eve ended up giving in to their feelings for each other.

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) are set to be caught by Suki's son Kheerat (Jaz Deol) during a passionate encounter in tomorrow's episode of EastEnders (13th October).

But soon after, Kheerat walked in on them in bed, leaving him shocked.

As these new images reveal, Suki emerges from the bedroom and Kheerat is left mortified. He promptly demands answers over the status of their relationship. Will Suki admit how much she cares for Eve, or falter at the crucial moment?

What will Suki (Balvinder Sopal) tell Kheerat (Jaz Deol)? BBC

Suki's latest run-in comes just as her estranged husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry) is due to arrive in Walford after being released from prison.

So far, only Nish's secret son Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and Nish and Suki's son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) are aware that Nish is close by, but star Sopal recently teased the dynamic between Suki and Nish.

But while we wait to find out how Suki will react to his presence, the more pressing matter lies with her and Eve. Eve has been left hurt in the past as Suki repeatedly hid her feelings for her in public. Could this all be about to change, or will Kheerat's knowledge stop Suki from following her heart?

EastEnders airs these scenes tomorrow from 7:30pm.

