He may have only just arrived, but it's safe to say the Panesars will have to watch their backs as his wheeling and dealing continues.

It's all go on EastEnders as Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) causes trouble in Albert Square.

Elsewhere, Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) is up to no good again and sets her eyes on Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) - but what will Denise (Diane Parish) say when she finds out?

And there's happier news on the horizon for Jay (Jamie Borthwick) and Lola (Danielle Harold).

So, without further ado, read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from Monday 17th October - Thursday 20th October.

1. Is Nish OK?

Nish collapses around his family.

Following the dramatic arrival of Nish last week, one who's particularly struggling to come to terms with it is Kheerat (Jaz Deol), who knows just what a monster his dad is after Suki (Balvinder Sopal) told him the truth. Vinny (Shiv Jalota) is firmly on Nish's side, but the jury's still out on Ash.

While Nish tries to get back into business, a tense encounter leads to a confrontation with Kheerat. As tensions rise, Nish collapses on the floor; what's wrong with him?

2. Nish and Kheerat go head-to-head

Kheerat tells the truth.

While Nish is seemingly OK, it does help bring his family around him, and caring Ash (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) is particularly keen to help out her dad. As the pair start to bond, it seems Nish has won over Ash, much to Kheerat's dismay.

After some soul-searching, Kheerat finally decides to tell Vinny and Ash what he knows about Nish, and why his dad was really in prison. The pair set about confronting their dad about what really happened, leaving Nish fuming at his image being torn apart. With battle lines firmly drawn, what will Nish's next move be? And will Kheerat be OK?

3. Jack attacks Denzel

Jack shouts at Denzel while Denise watches on.

Amy (Ellie Dadd) and Denzel (Jaden Ladega) continue their romance in secret, and Amy plans to take things to the next level when Jack and Denise leave them home alone one night. Lily (Lillia Turner), who knows all about Amy's idea, eventually ends up telling Stacey, who in turn feels compelled to tell Jack.

But when Denzel arrives for their night alone, he admits he wants to take things slowly, and the pair share a kiss. The message didn't get through to Jack, however, who storms through the door and slams Denzel up against the wall, believing he was trying to sleep with his daughter.

Denise, Howie (Delroy Atkinson) and Kim (Tameka Empson) try desperately to calm Jack down while Amy begs him to believe nothing happened. A furious Jack punishes Amy, while Howie and Patrick (Rudolph Walker) rally around Denzel to support him. But Jack's problems are about to get worse...

4. Sam sets her eyes on Jack

Sam flirts with Jack.

As Jack finally starts to calm down after his confrontation with Denzel, he gets a call from his boss who reveals he's been reported for assaulting Denzel. Who reported him?

Jack heads for a drink and is surprised to discover that Sam of all people has some sound advice for him. However, the pair sink too many and it isn't long before Sam tries to come on to Jack, completely unaware someone is filming them in secret...

Later on, Jack is devastated to get the incriminating video on his phone - and Denise does, too. Suspended from work and with some explaining to do to Denise, things aren't looking great for Jack.

5. Martin and Jay double date

Martin and Jay double-date.

Martin (James Bye) has his eyes set on his delivery driver Jenny, and manages to secure a date with her - so long as it's a double-date with her friend, Amber. Zack (James Farrar), who helped back the date, is all for it, when scheming Sam tells him he has to work.

Desperate to go out on the date, Martin turns to Jay (Jamie Borthwick) to ask him if he'll join the date, unaware of his rekindling romance with Lola (Danielle Harold). It causes the pair to have an honest chat about whether they should go public with their relationship, but before they decide, Martin arrives to whisk Jay off on his double-date, leaving Lola to hide her jealousy...

At Peggy's, Amber of course falls head over heels for loveable Jay, right as Lola arrives to witness it all. Jay makes his excuses and explains to Lola it's time to make their romance public again.

6. Jay and Lola's secret comes out

Jay and Lola talk to Martin.

As Jay and Lola agree to share their happy news, it quickly leaks before they can announce it! They tell Martin they're back together but beg for his silence while they consider how they're going to tell their loved ones. What they don't realise is that Lexi (Isabella Brown) is already suspicious. Lily eventually finds out the truth from Martin and blabs it to Lexi, leaving the little one furious about not being told first. Lexi lists her demands as Jay and Lola have to make it up to her!

7. Felix and Finley move out

Finley and Felix admit they're moving out.

The Taylors and Bakers struggle to make ends meet, and their problems grow when Finlay (Ashley Byam) and Felix (Matthew James Morrison) announce they're moving out. They don't go too far though, and when they spot Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) is looking for some renters, they manage to wriggle in and convince her to let them stay!

