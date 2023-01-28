The character will return to the BBC One soap opera for a short stint in February as part of the ongoing underage pregnancy storyline concerning his biological daughter Lily Slater (Lillia Turner).

Neil McDermott will reprise his role as Ryan Malloy on EastEnders next month.

First introduced in 2009, Ryan's major storylines during his time on the soap included his sibling relationship with Whitney, his tumultuous marriage to Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks), fathering Lily in a one-night-stand with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and the subsequent toxic love triangle between him, Stacey and Janine.

Ryan later had a romance with Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) before he departed the soap in 2011 after he accidentally killed Rob Grayson (Jody Latham) in Southend following the criminal's sexual exploitation of Whitney.

Despite this, Ryan made guest appearances in 2014 and 2016, during which he was a fugitive and then served time in prison, later marrying his prison officer, Helen, and moving to Wakefield, Yorkshire.

Ryan was last seen on-screen in 2016 when he paid a brief visit to Walford for the wedding of his sister Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) to Lee Carter (Danny-Boy Hatchard).

Now Ryan will be back on Albert Square after receiving news of his 12-year-old daughter Lily's pregnancy by Ricky Mitchell (Frankie Day).

Actor Neil McDermott said of his return to the soap: “When I heard what the story was I was really pleased that the stars aligned and I was able to revisit Ryan and set foot back on the Square.

"It was so lovely to see so many old friends and to work with Shona and Lacey again, as well as to meet and work with Ryan’s daughter, played beautifully by Lillia."

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater and Lillia Turner as Lily Slater in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, executive producer Chris Clenshaw added: "It’s wonderful to welcome Neil back to the role of Ryan Malloy. Although we haven’t seen Ryan for some years, his character is still intertwined in the history of two of the show’s major characters, Stacey and Whitney.

"We couldn’t be more thrilled to have him back for a short while as he’s thrust into the heart of the drama."

Stacey has been the primary source of support for Lily throughout her experience, but will soon be facing a period without her supportive ex-husband and Lily's adoptive father Martin Fowler (James Bye) as he temporarily departs the Square.

How will Stacey and Lily react to Ryan's return to the Square? Plus, how will Ryan react to the news that he is going to be a grandfather?

Additionally, Ryan will be able to provide some support for his sister Whitney as she undergoes a difficult pregnancy with Zack Hudson (James Farrar) when their unborn child is diagnosed with Edwards' syndrome.

Finally, Ryan will have narrowly missed a reunion with his ex-wife Janine after she was arrested on Boxing Day 2022.

You can read more about Edwards' Syndrome on the NHS website, or visit SOFT UK and Antenatal Results and Choices for help and support.

